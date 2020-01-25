advertisement

Only Emily Ratajkowski could turn her dog into a catwalk.

The model took her pet Colombo for a walk in New York today, wearing the perfect ensemble for all seasons in the middle of a rare sunny day in the city. She wore a leather jacket over a white top and lightly washed jeans and glanced at her famous core.

Emily Ratajkowski is walking her dog in New York.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s pure white Nike sneakers.

CREDIT: Splash News

The actress “We Are Your Friends” may have wanted to protect her ankles from the colder air or from the not-so-clean streets of New York and stuck the hem of her jeans in white crew-neck socks. She brushed her socks into her pure white Nike Air Force 1s.

The classic sneaker style costs $ 90, but can be customized for $ 110 with different color options to suit your needs.

CREDIT: Splash News

CREDIT: Splash News

Nike Air Force 1’07

CREDIT: Nike

The low Nike sneakers aren’t the only white pair that the Inamorata brand founder owns. She often makes a selection of shoes in white on white and previously wore pairs of Veja, Adidas, Reebok and others.

She combines them with flowing dresses, bike shorts and a t-shirt and shows the versatility of a neutral style.

Emily Ratajkowski pushes a cart in front of the Los Angeles grocery store on December 21.

CREDIT: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski wears green pants, a crop top and Adidas Samba sneakers on August 17, 2019.

CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski wears Reebok sneakers, October 2018.

CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC, July 30.

CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

