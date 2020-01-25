Only Emily Ratajkowski could turn her dog into a catwalk.
The model took her pet Colombo for a walk in New York today, wearing the perfect ensemble for all seasons in the middle of a rare sunny day in the city. She wore a leather jacket over a white top and lightly washed jeans and glanced at her famous core.
Emily Ratajkowski is walking her dog in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s pure white Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
The actress “We Are Your Friends” may have wanted to protect her ankles from the colder air or from the not-so-clean streets of New York and stuck the hem of her jeans in white crew-neck socks. She brushed her socks into her pure white Nike Air Force 1s.
The classic sneaker style costs $ 90, but can be customized for $ 110 with different color options to suit your needs.
Emily Ratajkowski is walking her dog in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s pure white Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
Nike Air Force 1’07
CREDIT: Nike
The low Nike sneakers aren’t the only white pair that the Inamorata brand founder owns. She often makes a selection of shoes in white on white and previously wore pairs of Veja, Adidas, Reebok and others.
She combines them with flowing dresses, bike shorts and a t-shirt and shows the versatility of a neutral style.
Emily Ratajkowski pushes a cart in front of the Los Angeles grocery store on December 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski wears green pants, a crop top and Adidas Samba sneakers on August 17, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski wears Reebok sneakers, October 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC, July 30.
CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com
All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.
Click through the gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s best styles over the years.
Want more?
Emily Ratajkowski has the trendiest Courtside look in batik + white boots
Emily Ratajkowski gives the little white dress a chic touch with the right styling at the Critics’ Choice Awards
Emily Ratajkowski masters street style trends in red snakeskin boots with her husband