Emily Ratajkowski yesterday campaigned for winter white and cold sandals in the Proenza Schouler Fall Exhibition during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel wore Proenza Schouler from head to toe. Their ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer and lightly draped trousers from the label’s spring’20 collection. Ratajkowski wore an asymmetrical black top under her blazer, which is available on Modaoperandi.com for $ 890.

Emily Ratajkowski in the front row of the Proenza Schouler NYFW Show on February 10th.

CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Proenza Schouler shoes.

CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

The actress “I Feel Pretty” wore a pair of high-heeled shoes on her feet, a brave choice as the weather in NYC rippled all day in the mid-1940s. Her statement shoes were Proenza Schoulers Cobra Chained High Heel Sandals. The shoes have an upper made of brown and cream-colored leather with a cobra print, a narrow ankle strap and a corrugated heel.

Emily Ratajkowski comes to Proenza Schouler’s NYFW show.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A gold-colored metal ankle strap gives the shoe a trendy 90s atmosphere – and the pre-Y2K feeling continues with the angular tip of the silhouette, which has become increasingly popular in recent months thanks to brands like By Far and Bottega Veneta. The style chosen by Ratajkowski can now be pre-ordered on the brand’s website for $ 570.

Ratajkowski has already taken up the square-toe trend in styles such as Celine and Zara. In her closet you will also find many sneakers from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Asics.

Try one of the following options to make Ratajkowski’s sandal cheaper.

To Buy: Protection Yareli Slingback Sandal, $ 185.

To Buy: Steven From Steve Madden Jacee Sandal, $ 59.

To buy: Dolce Vita Noles Double Strap Slide, $ 122.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in the square toe trend.

