advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic: from running with her dog to jumping in a jet.

The model took a look at her airport-capable ensemble together with her husband Sebastian Bear McClard yesterday. The actress “I Feel Pretty” opted for comfortable black, short-cut sweatshirt and jogging pants with an oversized shopping bag, while McClard wore a combination of a watercolor and a denim jacket.

The two decided to make the flight with sneakers as comfortable as possible. EmRata chose a classic shoe with Nike Cortez sneakers, a black and white low-top style with a leather top. The shoe, first released in 1972, costs only $ 70.

advertisement

The Nike Cortez Basic Sneaker.

CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker is one of many similar models that Ratajkowski keeps in her closet. The 28-year-old also has a collection of white sneakers from brands like Adidas, Veja, Asics and others. In addition to being carried to the airport by the founder of Inamorata, she wears jeans and a crop top to go for a walk with her dog, flowing summer dresses for coffee runs, and even a red bike shorts ensemble to pump her gasoline.

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog in New York on January 24.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s pure white Nike sneakers.

CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski is wearing a flirty yellow mini dress with white sneakers, June 2019.

CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski in Nike Cortez sneakers in Los Angeles, April 2019.

CREDIT: Mega

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Scroll through the gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski styled her white sneakers.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski masters street style trends in red snakeskin boots with her husband

Proof that Emily Ratajkowski has the fanciest dog walking style

Emily Ratajkowski wears all-white Nike sneakers and jeans tucked into her socks

advertisement