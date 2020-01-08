advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski surprised all her fans with a very strange picture. In it she appears next to a friend and both wear a dog in a jacket that can only be seen from the dog’s head.

The American model is not the first time that she is accompanied by a dog in her pictures, and it is that she has always admitted to being very animal-friendly, especially dogs.

In fact, she’s not the only famous woman who boasts of her dogs, and we can see a lot Jennifer Aniston for example pictures with their hairy show.

advertisement

Very commented

The image uploaded to Instagram from a satellite profile on Emily Ratajkowski did not take long to go viral. The funny photography has delighted fans of the American model who have received many positive comments.

Even several groups of animals would have commented on the photo on Twitter, referring to the good care and affection of the animals and using Ratajkowski as an example.

An exemplary picture

Emily Ratajkowski posted a picture of her at age 14 on her Instagram this week to complain about how they sexualize teenagers and send a message to themselves at the age of 14.

The American model explained this: “I loved showing people this picture of me at the age of 14 to show that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad because it exists. I was just a girl in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body. ”

Previous article “What’s up with Miley Cyrus?” The latest photos raise a suspicionNext article “Close your legs!” Angelina Jolie ignores that and she is photographed like this!

The variety of video games always amazes him. He loves the hustle and bustle of OutRun as well as the tranquil walks of Dear Esther. Immersing himself in other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it when he first played in Shenmue.

advertisement