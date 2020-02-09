advertisement

Before tomorrow’s much anticipated Oscars, Emily Ratajkowski performed today at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 in Los Angeles to demonstrate her support for her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who produced “Uncut Gems”.

The actress-made model walked on the blue carpet and wore a chic black Versace mini dress with draped, gathered sleeves and high-heeled black sandals from Versace’s spring 2020 collection. Bella Hadid originally modeled the thong lacing style with an ankle buckle closure on the catwalk of Milan Fashion Week last September.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a Versace mini dress and strappy sandals at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The 28-year-old actress “Gone Girl” also added some rings and a black handbag to pull her look together. Meanwhile, her husband put on a classic black suit with a white shirt and shiny black patent leather shoes. He rounded it off with casual, California-cool sunglasses.

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski wearing a pair of Versace Spring 2020 sandals.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski pose on the blue carpet.

Bella Hadid modeled the same sandals on the catwalk at Versace’s Spring 2020 show.

