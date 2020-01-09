advertisement

Real Betis full Emerson has given an interview talking about his future and how his inspiration is Dani Alves.

The 20-year-old arrived in Spain last February and is enjoying a solid season in La Liga. He has caught his eye in the 2019-20 with three goals and four assists for Betis.

Emerson says he is happy to hear reports that Barca are keen to bring him to Camp Nou ahead of schedule, which will see him follow Alves’ footsteps.

advertisement

“He [Dani Alves] has always been an example to me,” he said.

“Who wouldn’t want to play in Barcelona? I’m focused on Betis and very happy here. The club opened its doors for me to come to Europe and I want to bring that confidence back in the best way possible. The future belongs to God.

“My fit has been the best possible. It is good to know, if true, that Barca are looking to bring me back sooner than planned. It’s important because it gives me more confidence to keep up, but I’m focused on Betis and I want to help the club achieve our season goals. “

Source | UOL

The right-back has a clause in his contract that allows Barca to sign in 2021, but there have been reports the club could try and reward him away from Betis earlier.

advertisement