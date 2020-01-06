advertisement

Real Betis’ full Emerson was targeted again for Los Verdiblancos on Sunday, saving a 1-1 draw for Ruby’s men at Alaves in La Liga.

The 20-year-old led the draw in 55 minutes for his third goal of the season in 16 games for the club. He also has four assists for Betis in 2019-20 and, impressively, no full-back has contributed to more La Liga goals this season.

For what it’s worth Jordi Alba has a goal and an assist, Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto both have two assists and Junior Firpo has scored once.

Emerson has already spoken of his desire to join Barcelona soon, he is owned by Barça and Betis, and the club have an opportunity to bring him to Camp Nou.

The youngster said in December “in my head I’m clear I’m going to Barcelona”, and he’s certainly showing the kind of form that should make Catalans sit down and consider.

Barcelona are also likely to be seeing Betis a little closer now that Carles Alena has joined on loan. The midfielder came in for the final nine minutes against Alaves, but will be hoping for more time in the game moving forward.

Emerson with another goal!

Emerson for Real Betis this season:

16 games

3 goals

Ass4 helps

20 years old. No full-back has contributed more goals than he has in La Liga this season. pic.twitter.com/8Hvo2S7TOW

– FootballTalentScout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 5, 2020

Recent reports have suggested that Emerson is very much in Barca’s thoughts on the future.

Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday that it will cost the Spanish champions € 16m to sign Emerson in January or next summer, the Guild has a similar report, but talk about a € 12m fee.

Speculation, meanwhile, continues that Barca are ready to part ways with Nelson Semedo over the summer, and if the club is seriously in the market for a right-back, then Emerson seems to be a serious option.

