Officials from Emerson College in Boston have launched an investigation after racist graffiti in a dormitory targeted Asian students earlier this week, just days after swastikas were found elsewhere on campus.

Little Building dorm workers discovered “hateful graffiti” on several room doors on Friday, Emerson President Lee Pelton said in a statement on Sunday.

Pelton said the racist words were “not repeatable” and harmed Asians and Asian Americans in the school community. The inhabitants of the destroyed rooms have different cultural backgrounds.

The offensive graffiti was reported to the school police and, according to the statement, was immediately removed.

“Such cowardly acts won’t change who we are,” said Pelton. “Emerson will remain a welcome place for everyone, not just in theory but also in practice, and we will rise above those events that are meant to instill fear, disrupt our community, and challenge our values.”

He said he did not want to spotlight every offensive graffiti incident on campus, but noted that this was the second report on graffiti using “the same offensive language” in this dormitory.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to contact the campus police.

The school is also investigating a separate racist incident that was reported three days earlier. On January 21, four swastikas were found in stairwells in another dormitory, but school officials had not yet found the person in charge on Monday evening.

“I am deeply concerned that this vandalism is so strong at the anti-Semitic symbols in another dorm,” said Pelton. “Such a violation of student space is unacceptable if it is obviously disregarded how this language can do harm.”

He said support was offered to students directly affected by the incident.

