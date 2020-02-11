advertisement

Emergency service workers and county council staff have been called to hundreds of incidents caused by Storm Ciara.

Leicestershire police said they had received 218 weather-related calls within 24 hours of Sunday.

Leicestershire County Council said its officers were alerted to 163 very strong wind incidents on Sunday and the two days that followed.

Leicester City Council officials said they have received 77 calls for reports of wind damage to blocked buildings, picket fences, fences and trees and roadblocks.

And the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service received 65 calls regarding the stormy weather on Sunday.

Saaed Farooq, owner in Hamilton Circle. The gable of his house collapsed in the street crushing a car and debris littering the road

(Image: David Owen)

Storm Ciara has wreaked havoc in the county with trains to and from Leicester and flights to East Midlands Airport canceled and many routes including parts of the M1, A42, A47 and A50 , closed by falling trees and damaged street furniture.

The gables of the houses in Hamilton and Thurnby Lodge were destroyed by the winds and the residents of two houses on Fosse Road North were evacuated after part of a chimney was blown on the street.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “Over a 24-hour period on Sunday, February 9, we received approximately 218 weather calls. Calls mainly related to road debris obstructing the public and / or vehicles. “

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “The number of incidents reported to us is 163, the majority of which were dangerous trees – fallen, leaning, branches on the road and others – but there were also some floods. “

All county tips were closed on Sunday but have been open normally since then.

A Leicester City Council spokesperson said, “Our building control team has been called in for 11 cases of storm damage to buildings – this includes the two collapsed gables you know, a collapsed chimney that has damaged two houses on Fosse Road North, and the partial collapse of a building already damaged by fire on Wenlock Way.

“The rest were tiles that blew on roofs and damage to fences, walls and panels.

The main road between Claybrooke Magna and Lutterworth in Leicestershire was closed after a 100-foot ash tree fell in strong winds and blocked the road. Local residents, farmers and a member of HM forces gathered to clean up debris

(Image: Jason Woodcock / www.uasflightops.com)

“We have had 51 reports of fallen or damaged trees. So far we have had to remove 38 trees due to the level of damage.

We also had 15 reports of blocked road gullies that were cleaned up. “

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Services said it received 65 weather calls on Sunday.

“We have witnessed 35 incidents related to weather conditions, but we have also received 30 other calls concerning fallen trees which have been passed on to the police,” she said.

East Midlands Airport on Sunday canceled three flights and others were delayed.

Flights were suspended for an hour yesterday when the runway had to be cleared of snow.

Airport managers advised passengers to check with their airlines before traveling.

Milnroy Road’s home

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

East Midlands Airport spokesman said, “Flights were temporarily suspended yesterday afternoon for just over an hour while the runway was cleared of snow and treated with a de-icer.

“Two incoming flights were hijacked during this period. As changing weather conditions are forecast over the next few days, please remind those traveling to and from the airport to allow sufficient time for their trips.

“For more information on flights, passengers should contact their airline first.”

The cleanup continues as the Met Office warns of more problems to come with Storm Dennis who plans to beat the county on Saturday.

A yellow wind alert has been issued for almost all of England and Wales from midday, which is expected to last throughout the afternoon and evening.

.

