SAYRE, Pa. – Greater Valley Emergency Services in Sayre want to ensure that nobody drinks and drives on New Year’s Eve.

The organization offers free rides within a 10-mile radius of Sayre to anyone who needs it.

“The whole idea behind it was to give people an alternative to driving after drinking, we don’t want to tell them they can’t party, but we want to get them home safely and like the other people on the roads we want to protect them, “said Fran Webb, Greater Valley Emergency Services.

Since 1991, the organization has had the Safe Ride Home program on New Year’s Eve.

Fran Webb is the coordinator of the program and he tells Newswatch 16 that the program works.

“In the 11 years that I have been here, there have been no DUI-related incidents in our region during New Year’s Eve,” Webb said.

All vehicles that will be used for the Safe Ride program will be donated to Greater Valley Emergency Services by Williams Toyota in Sayre.

“We give them Toyota Sienna vans, Highlanders, sports companies, everything they need to make sure they can do this on New Year’s Eve,” said Jim Lister, general manager of Williams Toyota.

This year the dealer borrows six Toyota Highlanders.

“It’s supposed to be a fun evening, it’s old and new, but we want to make sure everyone gets home safely, so we do our part every year by giving them vehicles to make sure this happens,” Lister said.

If you need a ride, it’s pretty simple, just pick up the phone and call Greater Valley Emergency Services.

“If you go to a party and you’ve had too much to drink, call us and we’ll come and pick you up and bring you home for free,” Webb said.

