Emergency services rushed to the scene of a road accident in Carnock, near Dunfermline.

At around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, two cars collided on the A907.

No one was seriously injured in the accident and those involved had left the vehicles, including a Dacia, before the arrival of the firefighters.

The male driver of one of the cars was checked on site by paramedics, but it is unclear whether he was taken to hospital.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to respond to the incident that blocked the road between Carnock and Gowkhall for almost two hours.

A police spokesperson said, “We were called at 12:40 pm for a two-car collision at Carnock Road, Dunfermline.

“The police, the ambulance and the firefighters are all there.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Service Rescue said the two crews sent by Dunfermline were removed after about 40 minutes.

He said, “We got the call at 12:39 pm for a collision with two cars. We had two Dunfermline devices there. They left at 1.20pm.

“Everyone was out of the vehicles when we arrived.”

Stagecoach said its buses were hijacked via Saline due to the blockage of the A907 at Carnock.

Due to an incident in Carnock, the village entrance and exit road is blocked. The 4 services will be diverted via Saline to Gowhall. We will update you when more information arrives. Thank you.

– Stagecoach East Scot (@StagecoachEScot) January 16, 2020

