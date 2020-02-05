advertisement

Emergence is new to ABC tonight? In this article we will answer this question, but at the same time look at the future of the series.

However, we’re not going to be fussing around here, and it’s best to get the bad news out of the way – there’s no new part of Emergence in the air tonight. What is the reason for that? It’s mainly because last week was the finale – it should be the end for now, so there’s no reason to think too much about a sequel now. (Even if Emergence were broadcast tonight, it would be forced to stand against the Union state. That would disrupt everything else for now.)

Now that we’ve dealt with the lack of new episodes, it’s time to look at the next set of rules of procedure – the future for the series itself. Unfortunately, the signs indicate that there is no good news for the future. The reviews for Emergence Season 1 were anything but great and there was nothing about them that made us think ABC wanted to give it another kick. First there was hope given the ambitious nature of the premise and then the talented cast – it never lived up to the hype they had before.

