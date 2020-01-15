advertisement

Want to know what’s ahead of Episode 12 of Emergence? Oh, let’s say some pretty serious things – the beginning of the end. There is a two-part finale that will be full of surprises – and hopefully some answers. We still have a lot to learn about Piper, but also whatever Helen plans to do once and for all.

CarterMatt offers the official summary of the 12th episode of Emergence with further information on the upcoming topics:

“Killshot Pt. 1 ”- Jo makes a high stakes deal to take out Helen and get Piper to safety. Meanwhile, Helen tries to reproduce Piper’s powers for herself, and Benny tries to regain Jo’s trust before it’s too late in Emergence, TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (10: 00-11: 00 a.m. EST), on ABC. The episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and in Hulu.

If that’s not enough for you, you can preview Episode 13. This is when these stories will come to a head and many stars will line up when we see signs that are getting closer to something big. There is no guarantee of absolute resolution, but we have a lot of exciting things in tow.

You can find more news in the finals overview:

“Killshot Pt. 2 “- Jo and Brooks are in danger and Piper is determined to help. After Helen’s mysterious plan has almost been accomplished, Piper is recruiting an unexpected team of allies to find it before it is too late. The season finale of” Emergence “will be TUESDAY, JAN, aired 28 (10: 00-11: 00 a.m. EST) on ABC, and the episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.

Not being the bearer of bad news, but we encourage you to prepare for Part 2 to reach the series finale – the ratings haven’t been great so far and the only reason ABC may call this a “season finale” is because they haven’t made it official yet.

