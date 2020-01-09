advertisement

L-shaped kitchen in Emerald show suite at Sage Hill Park by Brad Remington Homes.

Supplied / Postmedia

For a single person or couple enjoying the anticipation of meeting friends and family, an award-winning property in northwest Calgary offers the right mix.

The one-bedroom emerald shines with attractive social spaces, a thoughtful use of square footage, and plenty of sunlight.

This condo – demonstrated as a suite of shows at Sage Hill Park by Brad Remington Homes – won an award from the building industry earlier this year at the Calgary Region Building and Development Industry Awards (BILD) Awards.

It’s 574 square feet, but designed to feel significantly larger.

This begins with its collection spaces. Under a nine-foot ceiling, the sleek kitchen and room are ideal for entertaining.

It is easy to imagine the host and guests alternating between his large L-shaped kitchen and the sleek room, which are linked through an open concept design.

Measuring 13 feet 11 inches by eight feet one inch, the slick room can support multiple pieces of furniture and is a welcoming space in which you can gather for a glass of wine or board game with friends.

It sits against substantial sliding doors that enclose a high volume of natural light and open to a 53-square-foot balcony.

The kitchen has an optional island with a dining bar that seats three people, creating another space for gathering and chatting. It sits under stylish lighting with pendant hinges.

This functional cooking space boasts six appliances, including an over-the-range microwave, and lockers with closed doors and drawers, which are available in one of six styles. Its cons come in granite or quartz.

Excellent room and kitchen covers are stylish luxury and durable vinyl floors.

At 12 feet two inches by nine feet, the bedroom is also medium. It connects to a spacious walk-in closet, which leads to a full bathroom. The bathroom, which has contemporary chrome appliances, is also accessed from the aforementioned open concept entertainment space.

The display kit shows visible distance between the bed and the closet entrance. With this gap, a person standing in front of his partner is able to move into their morning routine without any interruption. With a closet and bath attached, there is a single, liquid space in which to start the day. The show set features shelves and shelves, making it easier to organize one’s wardrobe.

Increasing the comfort of the bedroom is a plush rug with a stain guard and an eight-pound coating.

Just at the entrance to the condo is a laundry area with a washer and dryer loaded with cash. It includes extra storage that can be used for storage.

From the outside, Sage Hill Park catches James Hardie’s brick and siding. Its area on the picturesque Symons Valley corridor is close to a valley, ponds and a wide trail.

Residents are also a quick drive to the Creekside Shopping Center, anchored by a Co-op, and Sage Hill Crossing with a Loblaws City Market and a Walmart Superstore.

DETAILS

HOME: Emerald is a one-bedroom, 574-square-foot condominium.

DEVELOPMENT: Sage Hill Park.

Developer: Brad Remington Homes.

AREA: Sage Meadows is a community in northwest Calgary.

PRICE: This condo starts at between $ 100,000.

SCHEDULE: The show suites are open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

instructions: The sales center is located at 298 Park Sage Meadows. To get there, take the Symways Valley Parkway on Symons Valley Road and turn right.

INFORMATION:sagehillpark.com

