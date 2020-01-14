advertisement

KITGUM – Local leaders from the Kitgum, Agago and Pader districts have been invited to adopt the concept of a neighborhood watch program if crime is to be curbed.

It was at a community police meeting convened in the region by the head of the community police service, ACP Anatoli Muleterwa.

“We are here for community policing and community mobilization,” said Muleterwa, adding that the police were under the theme, “Connect and build strong basic security with local council leaders for the neighborhood watch program”

“We met with various security stakeholders. These stakeholders include: local council leaders, religious leaders, resident district commissioners and district councilors, among others, ”he said.

During the meeting, Muleterwa said that positive progress had been made.

“We have mobilized a lot of cooperation and people have shown great enthusiasm for which we have realized that this will go a long way in building a solid partnership for the realization of the neighborhood watch program. Ultimately, we aim to reduce major complaints that reach the police, which will help us in public support, vigilance and empowerment, “he said.

He therefore urged the police to work closely with the public to obtain information.

Muleterwa called for discipline and professionalism for officers in the performance of their police duties.

