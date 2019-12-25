advertisement

Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers host by passing the NBA’s best Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Wednesday.

It was Embiid’s seventh game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons had 15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Sixers, who earned their third in a row and tied a franchise record with 21 made 3-pointers. Tobias Harris scored 22 points and went 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Richardson added 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz scored 16 and Al Horford had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

advertisement

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 31 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, but he shot 8-for-27 and missed all 3 3-point attempts. George Hill scored 15 points while Milwaukee’s record dropped to 27-5.

The Sixers dominated the first half as they went 69-48 thanks to Embiid’s 23 points and seven rebounds. Philadelphia made 11 models, the most in any half of this season.

The result could have been even more acceptable if not for Hill’s 12 points from the bench, coming in 5-for-5 shots.

Milwaukee’s deficit reached 25 points in the third, its biggest season, and the Sixers extended the lead from there, up 100-73 in the bottom of the third.

Antetokounmpo drove in the lane and scored to cut the lead to 102-85 with 8:04 remaining, taking the lead 12-0.

In other ownership of the Sixers, Korkmaz made a 3-goalie, their 18th of the game, to push the lead back to 20th.

Antetokounmpo appeared to have been accidentally hit in the eye by Richardson with 6:25 left and stood trial for several minutes. Antetokounmpo then got up and whistled for a technical foul to argue with Judge Tony Brothers.

Middleton hit a tough 3-pointer, and Sterling Brown added a dunk to close within 115-106 with 1:52 left. But Harris sealed the victory on the next possession, beating the shot clock with a 3-goal for a 12-point lead.

– Starting the media level

advertisement