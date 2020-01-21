advertisement

comment

If you tell a visitor to Mars that Canada is facing another crisis of national unity, you may conclude that people like to be unhappy. Like a visitor from almost every other country in the world, confuses that a nation as happy as Canada in every way, from natural amenities to security, could have people as unhappy about Canada as we are. But maybe something good will come of it.

advertisement

Let us first appreciate our ingenuity. After decades of separatism in Quebec, we find ourselves in happy Quebec and an unfortunate “West,” mainly in Alberta and increasingly in Saskatchewan, and in parts of rural British Columbia and Manitoba.

Don’t think it was easy. But it was effective.

There are many ways to split the differences that separate us now. Urban / Rural is a big deal: In Canadian elections, all you have to do is win MTV, a now badly outdated, ex-cool reference to our three largest cities, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. (There was a hip TV station called MTV when people saw this thing called “TV” instead of being stuck on “devices”.)

Speaking of cool, the gap between cool and uncool is another big Canadian gap that pretty much matches urban / rural. But there is also English / French, progressive / conservative (we even do it within a party), East / West, North / South, Native / Non-Native. Do you want breakups? We have separations. The Atlantic provinces are also grumpy, but cannot make any demands at the moment.

Where’s the good news? First of all, the estrangement crisis in the West has drawn people’s attention. The federal liberal cabinet is currently based in Winnipeg, one of the second-rate, not-so-cool, out-of-the-way cities they’ve heard of, and tries to look like they’re listening to the West and maybe even trying to do it. Fishbowls are portable, however. So it is one thing to listen to unfamiliar and unwanted voices and another to hear and understand them. This is a good example that Prime Minister Winnipeg has been buying luxury donuts for $ 47 / dozen on everyone’s lips.

The conservatives are huddled together, we don’t know where they will clench their teeth in another unexpected election defeat and plan the next one with their usual counterproductive cunning. But back to the liberals who are currently governing in a minority parliament with the support of the far left.

If you have regional differences, try to meet some of the unfortunate region’s requirements, even if you disagree with them. If you had agreed with them, you would have done so years ago and the gap would be narrower.

It was the strategy that had been pursued with Quebec for many years and that had long called for greater decentralization, including powers over things that were already provincial in our original constitution. (And more money, which wasn’t.) And the big bipartisan centralizers in Ottawa sometimes gave way. In principle not to give more power to all provinces. Instead, they turned the whole thing into a business transaction manipulated by the jury and called it Canadian-style state art. The result is that Quebec is happy and the West isn’t, and surveys show that people outside of Quebec think Quebec doesn’t like them, which leads us back to the sad thought that people who can’t make Canada successful don’t do anything can make succeed.

But maybe they can.

The Liberals are now trying to do something similar for the West, including buying and building a stuck pipeline to supply diluted bitumen or “dilbit” to British Columbia’s consumers and ports. (If you are not a Canadian, Dilbit is one of those strange words we all had to learn and means bituminous sand diluted with various lighter petroleum products. Oh, and if you are not a Canadian, “bituminous sand” is a mixture of sand, Water, clay and really sticky asphalt-like heavy oil. Enemies call it “tar.” And the pipeline is “TMX” for Trans Mountain Expansion.)

In trying to build this pipeline, the liberals could accuse themselves of over-regulation, climate alarmism, and toleration of the “direct action” of the protesters. But they really try, even though they think fossil fuels are a bad thing. The trial is a good first step, not only for Alberta and the West or for national unity, but also for Canada’s economic and geopolitical wellbeing, since the energy industry is critical to our prosperity and security.

Uncharacteristically, I have more good news. Meeting Western pipeline demands would not be the only way to mitigate a regional crisis that would benefit the entire country. Last spring, the Economic Education Association of Alberta held a conference on western alienation in Red Deer, at which I said what I am saying here: a number of “western” demands are not only good for the west, but for the east. And I don’t just mean saving Canada, as worthwhile as it is. They would create a much better government across Canada.

When I say “Western” demands, I naturally acknowledge that the West is diverse and has liberals, socialists, populists, confused people, and other people who are not part of the more libertarian beliefs usually associated with Alberta. But as a rule, “the West” wants less government to be delivered better. (It also doesn’t want service cuts, a typical modern voter topic that is “cake and eat it too” for another day.)

So here are some things the federal government could do to tackle the alienation of the West directly and keep everyone better off.

Balance the budget and stop trying to tax your debts. Simplify the tax system and lower tax rates. Take demography seriously and deal with the reform of pension and health care in a market-friendly way while there is still time. Decentralize in principle. Use undisputed federal power to enforce real free trade between provinces. Get Alberta oil on the market. Conduct a national referendum to abolish the “compensation program” that uses up the money from successful provinces to support bad policies in less successful provinces.

OK, maybe number 7 will get a little hysterical. And boring for non-Canadians who don’t even want to know what we did to this incomprehensible, resentment-fueling, grotesquely inefficient constitutional monstrosity. But the strange thing about western alienation is that although it should never have happened, it can force the federal government to do a number of right things after it has exhausted the alternatives.

For the reasons why it was necessary to exhaust the alternatives, see my considerations above about people’s ability to consider Canada bleak and annoying and otherwise produce trouble when none appears on its own. But if the result is dramatic political reforms for the better that make the West happy, save the nation, and make the East prosperous, it will be evidence that even people sometimes do it right.

Including in Canada.

John Robson is a documentary filmmaker, National Post columnist and Dorchester Review editor, commentator for News Talk Radio 580 CFRA in Ottawa and managing director of the Climate Discussion Nexus. His most recent documentary is “The Environment: A True Story”.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

advertisement