advertisement

Today’s episode 2 of Season 13 of Ink Master on the Paramount Network was mostly a reminder of one thing – at the start of the show, it’s better to get rid of some of the players who spend most of their time at the bottom. That may sound superfluous, but keep in mind – sometimes you see people who have problems early in the morning compared to someone who only has a bad night later.

Tonight it seemed the right time for Emac. His tattoo today was a classic case of one who didn’t look all that bad by a long shot. You could identify what it was, but there were still technical problems as you approached them. The other artists noticed something like that, so Jimmy Snaz commented on it as if he wished he could have done more. Emac seems to be the guy who wants to work hard at every turn, but maybe he just wasn’t right for this show. This time he had a tough canvas and the pressure from the competition can be tough.

There were a few other artists who benefited a little more from Emac’s struggles – especially Arlene Salinas, who had a hard episode herself. Her medical problems affected her skills in the blitz challenge, her elimination tattoo had some line issues and she also fought with Angel Rose on her own team after Angel threw her under the bus before the judges. She rightly thought that it was unnecessary to do so, especially when Angel was in no danger. However, this did not require Arlene Angel to call a “liar” and then build up so much tension. You still have to work together!

advertisement

All of the tattoos tonight had the theme of a perfect compass rose, and there were actually some nice ones at the start of the season. While Jason Elliott got the tattoo of the day (apparently he’s done with the strategy of playing the middle), Hiram Casas had a brilliant piece, especially for someone who doesn’t do this style. This guy is going to go really far.

CarterMatt judgment

It can be said that there are too many artists this season and it is difficult to keep an eye on them all, but that means that we have a bigger pool of good artists. The idea of ​​a pardon was also introduced tonight, where one of the judges could possibly save someone from leaving – ironically, this would have helped Frank Ready when he was first eliminated. This is a good season, considering that you have memorable candidates and some really fantastic pieces of art in the making. The best seasons are a combination of both.

Similar news – Make sure you get more information about Ink Master, including more news about upcoming topics

What do you think about Ink Master Season 13, Episode 2?

Make sure you share the comments below now! Also remember to learn some other news related to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement