advertisement

media_play

Paddocks and roads flooded with much-needed rain in the drought-stricken region of New South Wales

The paddocks were flooded by heavy rainfall in the New England region of New South Wales, which gave some relief to the drought-stricken region on January 7th. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded only 6 millimeters of rain at 9:00 a.m. on January 8 at nearby Guyra Hospital, however inconsistent the rain may have been in the region. Before this fall, according to Pearson, there had been no significant rainfall in the region since January 2019. Heavy thunderstorms brought rain to other regions affected by drought the day before. Despite the recent declines, the entire state of New South Wales is affected by drought, with more than 58 percent of the state affected by intense drought. The New England region is completely affected by an intense drought, according to the State Department’s Department of Raw Materials Industry. Photo credit: Elizabeth Pearson via Storyful

advertisement