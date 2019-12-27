advertisement

It is not a secret Elsa Pataky has gone through the plastic surgeon more than once. The Spanish actress has redesigned some details of the face and body to perfect her physical appearance.

Elsa has not explained the interventions she carried out, but does not have to. With seeing the picture that was shown when it was published in When leaving the class and the one who looks today is enough to see that Pataky has undergone changes that are not the result of nature.

The most natural Elsa Pataky

Despite the fact that the artist likes to feel beautiful, she doesn’t retouch the last detail of the photos she publishes on her Instagram Account. But on the contrary. He doesn’t mind posing naturally without treating his pictures Photoshop or other digital retouching tools. And we have the proof below.

Elsa Pataky without Photoshop

On the first picture Elsa Pataky in an advertising image in which it appears divine and perfect, and which has been revised by the company’s operators. In the second is a snapshot of Pataky Only two days earlier, in which legs are valued that are very different from those of the first, in which they appeared more than perfect.

An attitude of being as it is that many of his followers welcome because they are considering it more celebrity should have liked Elsa who have no objection to showing themselves to the natural.

