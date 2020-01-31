advertisement

Two days after Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings that increased the share price of the electric car manufacturer, co-founder Elon Musk decided to bless the world with a strange surprise.

The 48-year-old who is currently romantically associated with the Canadian singer-songwriter known as Grimes, debuted an EDM song that he wrote and played under his brand ‘Emo G Records’ which is called Don’t Doubt ur Vibe. Cover art for the track, which you can listen to at the bottom of this post, shows Tesla’s Cybertruck and consists of four lines of text: “Do not doubt your vibe / because it is true / Do not doubt your vibe / because it is you.”

Musk dropped the song on Soundcloud without apparently warning. To his more than 31 million Twitter followers, he shared photos that showed him in the studio, and he also seemed to enjoy his own lyrics. “I just wrote a song called” don’t doubt your vibe, “he tweeted.

advertisement

“Because it’s true”

“This number is so hard”

It is not clear whether he had help from Grimes, who is apparently also pregnant with Musk’s child. The song has synthesizer effects and a simple beat that clocks in just over 4 minutes. It is worth noting that this is actually the second song Elon has released on Emo G Records, the first being RIP Harambe – a rap heavily loaded with AutoTune that commemorates the gorilla killed in a Cincinnati Zoo. “RIP Harambe / smoking on some strong hay / in the gorilla zoo / and we’re thinking of you,” was the lyrics.

Halfway through the week, Tesla published its fourth quarterly earnings, with sales of $ 7.4 billion and earnings per share of $ 2.14, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $ 7 billion in sales and $ 1.77 earnings per share. Among other things, the company has set itself the goal of selling more than 500,000 vehicles this year.

Click below to listen to Elon’s new song. Do you think this will be the new hotspot on the club circuit in Ibiza?

Image source: Ringo H W Chiu / AP / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

.

advertisement