Although his expertise is in building electric cars and exploring space, Elon Musk has emerged as one of the best-known tech commentators in Silicon Valley over the years.

His cult following often seeks confirmation of what is cool, what is memorable, and what to look out for in the world of technology and pop culture, from his thoughts on renewable energies and transportation to his pursuit of wireless internet around the world on his reserved status as a Soundcloud rapper. Sure to say, it’s a mixed bag.

If musk is serious, it generally does so with fairly radical views on how to shake up the technical space. Now he has jumped behind Sacha Baron Cohen, who has been Facebook’s loudest critic in recent months and his guidelines for moderating content, suggesting not only to regulate, but to delete Facebook entirely.

Comedian Cohen gave one of the most influential speeches at an Anti-Defamation League event in 2019, in which he said it was “the greatest propaganda machine in history”, saying that its history grossly mistreated user data and neglected fact-checking Regarding political advertisements, regulation must be much stricter than it is currently.

Cohen jumped again on Twitter last night to reaffirm these beliefs: “Why are we letting a person control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook has to be regulated by governments, not by an emperor!” Then Elon called support.

#DeleteFacebook It’s lame

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2020

This is not the first time Musk has expressed contempt for Facebook. He himself has no profile on the site, but prefers to spend most of his time in the incubator for memes and shit talks, i.e. on Twitter.

After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, he deleted the Facebook profile of his two main companies, Tesla and SpaceX, after it became known that he was not particularly familiar with the handling of user data by the currently most notorious company. “(I don’t like Facebook),” he said. “Give me the Willies. I’m sorry.”

Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have emerged as two of Silicon Valley’s most powerful enemies after having publicly quarreled over many sensitive issues. When Zuck expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of AI in a Facebook live broadcast in 2017 and described Musk’s warnings about it as “irresponsible,” the Tesla founder replied, saying, “I spoke to Mark about it. His understanding of the Topic is limited. ”

