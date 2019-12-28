advertisement

(SHANNON LIAO, CNN) – Elon Musk said that Las Vegas will ‘hopefully’ have a fully operational underground commercial tunnel in 2020.

His idea of ​​drilling underground tunnels to ease the traffic in crowded cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas, initially started as a joke in 2016, but has now become a fully-fledged company that is appropriately named the Boring Company with various budding projects in major cities including Chicago and Baltimore.

He tweeted Friday night that the Boring Company will complete its first commercial tunnel in Vegas from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strip before working on other projects and hopes it will be operational next year.

advertisement

Trademark and copyright 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

advertisement