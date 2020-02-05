advertisement

Elon Musk is hiring at Tesla and you can apply regardless of whether you have a doctorate, university degree or even a high school diploma.

The electric car company, owned and co-founded by Musk, is looking for someone to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) at Tesla Autopilot to help develop a “general solution for full self-driving”.

The successful applicant reports directly to Musk and has regular contact with the owner.

Musk promoted the role on Twitter and wrote:

Join AI at Tesla! It reports directly to me and we meet / email / text almost every day. My actions, not just words, show how critically I look at (kind) AI.

Tesla will soon have over a million connected vehicles worldwide with sensors and computers that are required for full self-control. This is an order of magnitude more than all the others combined and offers you the best possible record for the work.

The entrepreneur further commented on the benefits of the role, including access to the “144 TOPS custom vehicle inference computer” and Tesla training supercomputer “Dojo,” which processes large amounts of video training data and efficiently executes hypersparce arrays A multitude of parameters, a lot of memory and an extremely high bandwidth between the cores.

I admit Musk lost me at sensors & compute, but if you managed to understand any of the above, you could be the perfect candidate.

The autopilot team will host a “super fun AI party / hackathon” for potential candidates, and Musk emphasized that the role does not require academic achievement after a Twitter user asked if he had time to “quickly to do a PhD in AI “have a chance.

A doctorate is definitely not necessary. All that matters is a deep understanding of AI and the ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful (the latter point is really difficult).

I don’t care if you graduated from high school.

Tesla’s application page is just as relaxed as asking applicants to submit their names, email addresses, and some “extraordinary work”.

Musk reaffirmed that the educational background is irrelevant, but warned all applicants that they must pass a (a) hardcore coding test.

The first test in my opinion is the ability to understand the other things he refers to in his tweet.

Our NN is initially in Python to enable fast iteration, and is then converted to C ++ / C / raw metal driver code for speed reasons (important!). In addition, tons of C ++ / C engineers are needed for vehicle control and the rest of the car.

If you could understand all of this, you can apply for a job here.

