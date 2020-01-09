advertisement

Canadian musician Grimes is reported to be pregnant with her first child after writing an arty image of herself “knocking”.

Oblivion singer-born Claire Elise Boucher tested censorship on Instagram on Wednesday by posting a topless photo of herself featuring her growing belly, which was described as translucent, showing the image of a fetus in her stomach.

There was no headline beside the snap, leaving fans wondering if Grimes was using the photo to announce her pregnancy or if it was just art related to her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene.

advertisement

However, the star, who has been meeting with Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, appeared to confirm she was actually with a child, after a follower applauded her decision not to fry her chest in kick.

“Love how you don’t censor nipples,” wrote the fan, to which Grimes responded, “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha ​​(that might be gone anyway), but the picture is so much less fake. without nipples. “

“Plus to be shocked is a very savage and war-like state,” she added. “It might as well be what it is …”

After a while, the post was removed and cut off for a slightly less revealing photo, with her braids covering her nipples.

The 31-year-old went public with her romance with Musk, 48, in May 2018 as they hit the red carpet together at the Met Gala in New York.

They were recently unveiled while attending the annual Kardashian / Jenner Family Christmas Eve party (24Dec19), which was held at Kourtney Kardashian’s home in Los Angeles.

Representatives for the party have not yet commented on baby reports.

Musk is already a father of five from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, with whom she split in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

advertisement