He is one of the most influential and innovative CEOs in the world, a man whose name is often mentioned in “lists” – you know, lists of the richest, most influential, most influential, etc. in the world, satisfying Musk’s creative inclinations, or at least engaging in numerous reviews , daily tasks and goals for setting the company agenda. But no, Musk is apparently a man who is rarely satisfied with the status quo and belongs to the world elite of the rich elite. He also wants to start a music career.

While the rest of the world was preparing for the Super Bowl weekend, Musk was busy laying the foundation for his music career. On Twitter, he chained his name to “E” D “M and then published a SoundCloud link to an EDM track called” Don’t Doubt ur Vibe “.

Vibbbe pic.twitter.com/21WKNOnMXZ

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), January 31, 2020

With 30 million followers on the platform, Musk already has the kind of fan base most aspiring rappers and music artists can only dream of. But while most of these followers come from the business world, where EDM is likely to be misunderstood as a scientific term, Musk is striving to change its image.

Pictures of the billionaire on the Internet could show him at lecterns and present himself to the audience with a kind of PowerPoint presentation, but all of this goes out the window. Musk posts a number of photos on Twitter and now wants to be taken seriously as a music artist. He’s there in the studio, playing with his hands on the dials and headphones as he leans his head to the side, which can only be a search to find a kind of beat.

Do not doubt your Vibehttps: //t.co/5FJNJXUxW0

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), January 31, 2020

The track received very mixed reviews, some went on Twitter to express their concern about Musk’s mental health, while others simply attacked the music with some sort of devastating criticism that Pitchfork would expect when they hit a Taylor Swift album is recorded. But if you look at texts like “Don’t doubt your mood / because it’s true / don’t doubt your mood / because you are”, it’s not hard to understand why the criticism of Musk’s EDM-Track is so strong ,

It may come as a surprise to some, but this is not Musk’s first foray into music. He made his musical debut in April last year after founding his own record label Emo G Records and dropping the track “RIP Harambe”.

