Before the T20 Women’s World Cup, Australian Ellyse Perry unveiled a mural that honors two of the world’s most famous Perrys – Ellyse Perry and global pop superstar Katy Perry.

On Thursday, Ellyse completed the mural that local artist Tayla Broekman painted as part of the T20 World Cup Trophy Tour in the city’s legendary Hosier Lane. In addition to Ellyse and Katy, the artwork also shows the trophy of the T20 World Cup 2020, for which the ten best teams in the world will fight.

American pop star Katy will appear at the final of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place on March 8th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Katy will perform two songs to get the finale going, followed by an hour-long concert after the match, with her full band, immediately after the match.

“It is an incredible ambition to try to fill out the MCG on International Women’s Day for the T20 World Cup final,” said Ellyse at the unveiling of the mural.

“As a team, we still have a long way to go, but we recognize that we have a great opportunity ahead of us and look forward to attending the event.” Whether we’re there or not, it’s going to be an incredible moment for women’s cricket. “

“It’s very exciting to have someone like Katy Perry in the finale and a bit surreal to share a place in this mural with her. It’s a little funny that she has the same name, so hopefully I can put her in one of mine Australian shirts are stuck, ”she added.

The tournament begins on February 21 with defending champions Australia versus India.

