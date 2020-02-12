advertisement

Calcutta Cup hero Ellis Genge is one of four Leicester Tigers players in a 25-man team appointed by head coach Eddie Jones for three days of training in Kensington this week before the Six Nations against Ireland in Twickenham on February 23.

Genge, the Tigers forward, crashed in the second period for a decisive test against Scotland as England won a horrible 13-6 win at Murrayfield.

Genge is joined in the group by teammates Jonny May, George Ford and Ben Youngs, who also played against the Scots in the Six Nations clash.

Manu Tuilagi, who missed the game with a groin injury, will be in England’s rehabilitation camp as he seeks to fight for a place against an Irish team which has won its first two games in Six Nations.

Forward

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter chefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Ben Earl (Buckwheat)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Buckwheat)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Buckwheat)

Joe Launchbury (wasps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Mako Vunipola (Buckwheat)

Elliot Daly (Buckwheat)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter chefs)

Owen Farrell (Buckwheat

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

