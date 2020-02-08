advertisement

The California Lottery thought it was a great way to give the audience of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show worth $ 212,500 scratcher tickets, but lawmakers are now investigating whether the money has been misused.

A Los Angeles Times report Thursday said Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) asked an auditor to look into the California State Lottery contest after a complaint about whistleblowers concerns about the promotion, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show ”read.

In early December, the show’s lottery gave 425 packs, each containing 72 scratch cards with a face value of $ 500 per pack, for a giveaway for the public.

The giveaway was part of DeGeneres’ “12 Days of Giveaways” vacation, during which she was accompanied by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to reveal the gifts. In addition to the scratchers, DeGeneres and Kimmel gave the audience a $ 500 visa gift card, $ 500 beauty products, $ 300 new clothing, and a trip to a beach resort.

In 1984. California voters approved the lottery on the condition that 34% of sales be spent on education. The whistleblower complaint was filed by California State Lottery employees. Chang said the lottery should have been reimbursed from The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the tickets.

“It has something to do with me because the bottom line is that the California Lottery is committed to providing additional funding to California public schools,” said Chang. “I want to know how this contribution affects additional funding for California public schools. Does it help? I do not believe that. “

The complaint comes just a week before an examiner is supposed to publish a report for the lottery. Chang requested the review last year after the state lottery was accused of wasteful spending, inappropriate gifts and nepotism.

