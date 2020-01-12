advertisement

One of the older cast members of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ confirmed that he had left the show just as long.

Friday, Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev, confirmed to Deadline that he had definitely left Grey’s Anatomy. In his statement, Chambers explained that he hopes to “diversify my acting roles and my career choices. And, while I am 50 years old and blessed with my remarkable and supportive wife and five wonderful children, c now is the time. “

Yesterday afternoon, in a tweet to her 1.7 million followers on Twitter, Ellen Pompeo – the manager of the show – confirmed the news by retweeting an article from Vanity Fair on Chambers’ shock outing.

Truer words have never been said @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU

– Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

As always, the show continues and while “ Grey’s Anatomy ” begins its sixteenth season with ABC’s confirmation that the show is allowed until season 17, with the likelihood that it will continue until thermal death. of the entire universe, or until Ellen Pompeo leaves.

Currently, “ Grey’s Anatomy ” is the oldest medical television series on television, and frequently tops the charts for ABC in the United States and also has huge international success. Speaking recently at the CAW, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the show would continue “as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Gray”.

Chambers was one of the original actors in the series, having played in the pilot of the series, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, in 2005.

