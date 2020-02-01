advertisement

A few weeks after the news, a black Texas teenager was suspended from high school and his diploma threatened to wear dreadlocks. He was invited to the Ellen Show and had the surprise of a lifetime: a $ 20,000 college scholarship

According to NBC News, the episode aired Wednesday January 29 showed the singer Alicia Keys present the check to ByAndre Arnold, an elder from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu.

Before being shocked by this amazing generosity, DeGeneres reassured him not to be nervous about being on television.

“I’m sure it’s not easy or comfortable for you.” But I want you to relax and know that I’m here for you. “

DeGeneres went on to admit that she was shocked as to why Arnold’s hair was even a problem in the first place.

“That’s why you’re here because I don’t understand this …” You get good grades, “said DeGeneres.” You never had problems, never. It’s the first time something has happened. And now, you haven’t been to school for weeks because of this situation.

As we previously reported, Arnold was recently suspended and said he couldn’t graduate in three months if he hadn’t cut his hair. According to Arnold, he has been wearing dreads for years and has always followed the rules, but right now, he refuses to change his hairstyle. However, the refusal means that her only options are suspension from school or an alternative school for children with behavioral problems, NBC noted.

And while his mother, Sandy Arnold, called this treatment racial discrimination and threatened to take the school to federal court, officials at Barbers Hill High School made it clear: “There is no dress policy prohibiting any cornrow or any other hair method. Our policy limits the duration. This has been the case for 30 years, “said Superintendent Greg Poole.

Meanwhile, at the Ellen Show, DeGeneres asked if the girls had long hair.

Arnold replied, “There are a lot of long haired girls in my school. For example, if girls can have long hair, why can’t I have long hair? “

It’s a big question.

Arnold also explained that his culture plays a role in his hair.

It’s really important to me because my father is from Trinidad. And I really hope that the school is somehow open to other cultures and at least let’s try to tell you certain things. Don’t just exclude us, ”he says of his school, which has a black population of only 3.1%.

Although DeGeneres may not have gotten the school back, she, along with Keys, presented him with money to help him with his future.

“I want to tell you that I couldn’t believe the story when I heard it,” Keys told Arnold. “And I’m super proud of you for standing up for what you know is right.” And I know the school has to do the right thing. “

Arnold intends to become a veterinarian.

While this turning point is so amazing in this story, it’s still maddening that Arnold had to go through it in the first place. But he is not alone. Currently, in 48 states, it is legal to discriminate against natural hairstyles at school and in the workplace. While New York and California have both passed The Crown Act, it is not federal law at all levels, but it can be if we speak out.

Currently, you can sign The CROWN Act petition urging legislators to vote on a version of the bill that Senator Cory Booker introduced last December.

Remember: our hair should not be viewed as a distraction and it has nothing to do with learning. Most importantly, the way we choose to wear our hair should not be used against our blacks to prevent us from succeeding or living our dreams.

