advertisement

Introducing DeGeneres, Kate McKinnon said, “Attitudes change, but only because brave people like Ellen jump into the fire to change them.”

Ellen DeGeneres received an award for her professional career and was able to summarize her more than three decades on television as only she could.

“Before I knew it, I had a successful sitcom and came out. And then I lost that sitcom. And then I got a sitcom and lost that sitcom too. And then I had to do something I could never do before. And that’s… make my own whiskey, ”DeGeneres said on Sunday in front of the crowd for the 77th Golden Globes.

advertisement

The univocal standup comic, the actress and the entrepreneur accepted the Carol Burnett Award for their television performance on stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The people DeGeneres welcomed for her professional success included Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Bob Newhart, Marlo Thomas and the woman who named the award.

“I felt I knew her. She showed us who she was every week. It was bigger than life. We counted on her to make us feel comfortable and to deliver her. She never lets us down every week, ”said DeGeneres. “I always felt that she was talking to me. When at the end of the show she pulled her ear every time I knew she said, “It’s okay. I’m gay too.”

connected

connected

Kate McKinnon introduced the award and discussed how DeGeneres has helped improve the visibility of the LGBT community, both through its on-screen characters and through its non-television life.

“She risked her whole life and career to tell the truth, and she suffered a lot from it. Of course, attitudes change, but only because brave people like Ellen jump into the fire to have them changed. If I hadn’t seen them on TV, I would have thought, “Oh, I can never be on TV. They don’t let LGTBQ people on TV.” Furthermore, I would have thought that I am a foreigner and may not have the right to to be here. Thank you Ellen for giving me a good life. And thanks a lot for the sweater with the picture of the baby goat, ”said McKinnon.

Most of DeGeneres’ speech was delivered in the usual gratitude for these award speeches. The most memorable part was when she turned away from her expectations and delved into the history of the family that everyone in the room knew needed to be invented. “I have a feeling you’ve all really got to know me in the past 17 years. I’m an open book. And without my husband Mark I couldn’t have done it. Mark, you are my rock. Thank you for driving me crazy on this Trip supported. I know it wasn’t easy for you or the kids. Rupert and Fiona, go to bed. I love you! It’s funny because they are in college right now, “DeGeneres joked.

DeGeneres ended her speech by welcoming the power of the medium itself.

“All I ever wanted is for people to feel good and laugh. There is no better feeling than when someone tells me that I have made the day better with my show or that I have helped them through one Illness or a difficult time in their life to come in. However, the real strength of television for me is not that people watch my broadcast, but that people watch my broadcast, and then they are inspired to go out and the same in their own To do life. They make people laugh or are friendly or help someone who is less well off than them. That is the power of television and I am so grateful to be part of it, “said DeGeneres.

DeGeneres is the first non-Burnett winner of the Carol Burnett Award, which was presented last year to complement the Cecil B. DeMille Award. This year’s award for an artist or director who has made a significant contribution to the film world goes to the 2020 Globe nominee Tom Hanks.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement