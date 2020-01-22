advertisement

Ellen Bass joins Kevin Young to read “Quahogs” by Frank X. Gaspar and his own poem “Because”. Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, Bass received the Lambda Literary Award for Poetry, the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry. and grants from the California Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Below is an automated transcript of this podcast episode.

Kevin Young: Hello. You are listening to the New Yorker’s poetry podcast. I’m Kevin Young, poetry editor of The New Yorker magazine. In this program, we invite poets to choose a poem from the New Yorker’s archives to read and discuss. Then we ask them to read one of their own poems which was published in the magazine. My guest today is Ellen Bass, Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. She has received the Lambda Literary Award for Poetry, the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry and scholarships from the California Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Welcome, Ellen. Thank you very much for joining us.

advertisement

Ellen Bass: Oh, thank you for inviting me. I am delighted to be here.

Kevin Young: The poem you decide to read to us is therefore “Quahogs”, by Frank X. Gaspar. Can you tell us why this particular poem caught your attention when you were browsing the archives?

Ellen Bass: I love this poem for many reasons. One of them is so primal. It’s so visceral. It brings us into one of the most basic human experiences. And I feel like I have this experience while reading the poem. And I should say, just in case people are not familiar, the title is “Quahogs”. And quahogs, if you don’t know, are big clams.

Kevin Young: Excellent. Let’s listen to the poem. Here is the reading of Ellen Bass “Quahogs” by Frank X. Gaspar.

[ “Quahogs”]

Kevin Young: So tell me about this wonderful poem. I thought when you read it, you know, it should be noted that you really capture, I think, the ride quality. I mean, it sounds like a big breath, but there is also something for me about poetry as it is both a poem of discovery, but also a poem about poetry in a way , on the making of poetry, a poetic ars.

Ellen Bass: I’m so glad you said that, because the more I read this poem and thought about speaking here, it’s exactly on my notes. What I wrote, “ars poetica”. It looks exactly like this process of writing a poem, researching, describing and describing until you come up with something that you didn’t know was going to happen. Exactly like that. And I love the music of the poem and the sound. And Frank Gaspar is a sound master and really works through sound and advances the poem through sound. And this wonderful repetition, of course, of “it was for,” which is such a strange and wonderful way to start this poem.

Kevin Young: Right. Right.

Ellen Bass: You know, “It was for the wind as much as anything.” What, where? You know, we are immediately, immediately in the experience and the way this repetition advances the poem and has this strength to move in the music of the poem that I love so much. And I love the primacy of this poem. It’s something that people have been doing for a thousand years, you know. More. I don’t know how long.

Kevin Young: Millennium!

Ellen Bass: Millennials. Exactly. And the more I read the poem, the more I think about how it is a non-judgmental poem. That there is adversity here and there. They are cold and hungry. And there is a us in the poem. I’m just going to stop. He doesn’t do it alone.

Kevin Young: I want to get to the we in a moment, but keep going.

Ellen Bass: Yeah. So someone else might be thinking, I love doing this. I hate doing this. But it is beyond judgment in this poem. It is deeply rooted in the world. And I think it really works with poetic arts too, because that’s what we’re trying to do in poetry is to get more – or at least what I’m trying to do – to be more deeply rooted in experience, in the world, and then let’s see what we discover. And that made me think of Galway Kinnell’s phrase: “Whatever it is, that’s what I want.” And I feel that in this poem, he just wants everything. And this wonderful line. I love this ugly phrase.

Kevin Young: This is literally what I have emphasized here. “Ugly except / they were beautiful.”

Ellen Bass: Yes.

Kevin Young: “Their whorls and / purple spots.”

Ellen Bass: Yes.

Kevin Young: You know, and that’s for me a big part of our experience, of which we, you know, poetry – you talk a little and this poem is a bit about what poetry is for. And one thing is to talk about this line. You know, often the things that fascinate us, the sublime, overlap this line, and poetry can, of course, name things that we might otherwise miss or dismiss as noteworthy. So what about us? I mean, obviously, in a way, it’s all of us. But is there a specific feeling that we feel?

Ellen Bass: I mean, it’s probably his family or him and, you know, his cohorts, but it’s a common us. And that seems so essential too. You know, I can’t imagine that a thousand years ago, people weren’t doing this together.

Kevin Young: Mm hmm. So often we don’t experience that because we eat alone or we’re in our little one, you know, boxes or houses or places or anywhere if we are lucky enough to have such dishes. But it does let you know the work required to realize what is that kind of brief glory at the end. “Our bodies in all / the customs of weariness.” I mean it’s a great sentence.

Ellen Bass: I know.

Kevin Young: “The icy black sea supper / succulent is coming.”

Ellen Bass: And I like the way once entered the hot kitchen with the steam and the stove closed and the closed room where the dark and freezing sea is introduced and brought into the heat. And there are so many of these opposites that are connected. You know, there is the vapor and the start of its breath and then, finally, the vapor in the room. And then he repeats this orange light. You know, first it is the “flowing orange fire” of the setting sun, then it is “the little stove that heats its own orange fire”. So the outside and the inside are so linked in this poem. And the part that really makes me think of poetry is when he says, “So it was / it was surgery and strength together.”

Kevin Young: Right. It’s a good definition.

Ellen Bass: Yes. Is not it?

Kevin Young: Yeah. And I also think of hunger. I mean, I think when I first wrote, I thought, oh, if I could ever be, you know, good enough to write the poems I want to write. But I think it was really good for me because it made me hungry. And now, looking back, it wasn’t just talent that had one. It’s really this hunger and this desire. And me, you know, I sometimes see writers who are very talented and who are not so hungry. And I’ll bet on the hungry kid every time who was really eager to find everything and soak up and knows he’s not as good. You know that’s all that makes you better, I think.

Ellen Bass: Well, that’s certainly my experience because I didn’t start looking so promising. And I am seventy-two years old and it is, of course, still a journey. It’s not like I got somewhere, but I was able to make poems that satisfy me more than I was when I started out at twenty. It was a long journey for me and he was driven by this hunger and this work. And so I relate to it a lot.

Kevin Young: How did it start? I know you had some early teachers who were important.

Ellen Bass: I did. I started writing at college and had a wonderful mentor I was visiting in New York right now. Florence Howe, co-founder of the Feminist Press, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the oldest women’s press in the world.

Kevin Young: Great.

Ellen Bass: And she encouraged me and she did it in a way that I think about now and I think it’s absolutely great. I wrote a little essay and what she wrote about it was, “You like to write.”

Kevin Young: What a great way to say it.

Ellen Bass: Oh my God. Because and actually talk about this poem, beyond judgment – not good. Not bad. She was just – “you like to write” and she saw this hunger in me.

Kevin Young: Yeah. Yeah.

Ellen Bass: And I love this quality of the beyond of judgment that is in this poem. The pure description.

Kevin Young: And who else have you studied with?

Ellen Bass: Well, I studied with Anne Sexton at Boston University. The first year she taught, from 1969 to 1970. And she was also for me a crucial young teacher at that time. Again, I was not showing much promise, but hunger. I wanted it. And my other teachers – you have to remember that it was a long time ago – really didn’t know how to teach the young woman that I was. And also teaching crafts was not like today. Above all, I was told, if there was one, it is a good line and, more than that, I was told to withdraw this, to withdraw this, to withdraw this. So my poems that weren’t very good were reduced to little things that were even worse.

Kevin Young: Less harm but less of nothing.

Ellen Bass: And whatever the breath or the little life that was in them, they were destroyed. And the main thing that I remember Anne said is, write more, expand. Just let greatness come out. Let the expansion come out. And I think if I hadn’t had it, I would have given up.

Kevin Young: It’s incredible. And you know, a longtime New York contributor, someone who, of course, whose work, as you know, I read myself as a youngster and was really excited by, stunned by , you know, turned into a few ideas. Oh, you could write poetry that was a bit visceral. Talk about primal with this poem. But Sexton had that kind of ability to be so visceral and brutal, you know, some would criticize that. But it is also its strength, of course.

Ellen Bass: And it opened up the experience of women so much. I mean, Muriel Rukeyser, I think, was the first one to start, you know, writing about something like breastfeeding and being lesbian and having kids and domestic life or the body , the body of women. But then, you know, when Anne started writing, you know, her poem to celebrate her womb, I don’t think the word womb has ever appeared in poetry before.

Kevin Young: Well, I think what is interesting to me at the same time is almost like the development of DNA. You have someone like Lucille Clifton who writes in praise of her hips and writes on the body, to celebrate. But Sexton is, as you said, crucial.

Ellen Bass: And then she is the empress of the metaphor. And that was the only strength I had, I naturally think about it. So every time I talk to someone, I always say, well, it was like, well, it was like, and especially if I try to convince them of something, you know, or and someone says, you know, I don’t understand what you are saying. I’m going, oh, yeah, well, that’s how it is. And it comes naturally to me. And no one I don’t think … I mean, Sharon Olds makes the most amazing comparisons. And so I think, you know, it’s kind of a lineage.

Kevin Young: You know, I like that you speak of metaphor, because especially in this poem, the metaphors are somehow subtle, in “Quahogs”, where he says “Like stones”.

Ellen Bass: Yes, you don’t like it?

Kevin Young: And then they open, “Opal or pearl or ordinary rock, ugly except”, – break – “they were beautiful.” And so they literally transform because for me, metaphor is a matter of transformation and connection. You know, across time and space, these two seemingly very different things are actually not very similar, but often they are the same. And here, you see the poem go from “stones” to conjure “opal or pearl or ordinary rock”. He doesn’t say they like these things. Suddenly that’s what they are. And of course, rock is more rocky than a stone. And to make them a little uglier too. You know, it goes from that goes from opal stones, you know, rather pretty, shiny, luminescent. And then the pearl like that thing that the cousin of the quahog has in the oysters and, you know, suddenly, they’re back in the ordinary rock.

Ellen Bass: Yes.

Kevin Young: “Ugly, except.”

Ellen Bass: The only metaphor he really presents in a traditional metaphorical way – “the tide crawling like a wolf” – I think it’s really interesting because there is again a primordial threat, isn’t it? You know?

Kevin Young: I make a frightened grimace.

Ellen Bass: Little Red Riding Hood. I mean, you know, it’s like the wolf is that thing we protect ourselves from. And they can eat us!

Kevin Young: And if you see one, it’s so different, you know, there’s this weird thing going into your bones, you know, like you see one, you go, wait, it’s not a dog. And you have this strange reaction. You know, we are talking, we are on the verge of life, meeting death. You know, and that’s what I think it means to us.

Ellen Bass: Right. And if we don’t eat, we die.

Kevin Young: Yeah. And if the earth eats us. If the wolf or the water ..

Ellen Bass: Yeah. We need to get this food before the wolf arrives. You know, before the tide comes. And I just like when it comes to this end: “It was for hunger.” It’s not recreational. It’s the necessity.

Kevin Young: There is something that reflects the experience. For me, the best poems describe what they are talking about. They do not describe.

Ellen Bass: Absolutely.

Kevin Young: Well, let’s talk about your poem, okay?

Ellen Bass: Yes!

Kevin Young: Now, in the June 24, 2019 issue of the magazine, The New Yorker has published your poem “Because”, which we will hear from you shortly. Is there anything you’d like to tell us about this before we hear it, actually?

Ellen Bass: Because we talked about Frank Gaspar, I’m just going to start mentioning that he often tells his students to feed your mind. And I’m sure he wants to read great literature, read non-fiction. But in this poem what fueled my mind was a TV show that had no value like that, but did it for me. There was a series, not a large series, called “This Is Us”.

Kevin Young: Still, I think, “This Is Us.”

Ellen Bass: Is it still on? And in there is a character – I really like this character – who had a mental breakdown, a nervous breakdown and went temporarily blind. And in this poem, as you will hear as you read it, it happens. And I had never seen or heard of another person who had this experience. And my ex-husband lived this experience. And this is how it is so important for us to see ourselves named and thoughtful, our experience named and thoughtful, before we can fully know what it is. And when I saw it on TV, I went, I can write this poem.

Kevin Young: Great. Well, let’s listen to it. Here is Ellen Bass reading her poem “Because”.

[“Because”]

Kevin Young: Well, talk about enactment! You really describe to us this process, the ultimate creation. You know, the ultimate poem, so to speak. Tell us more about it. I mean, was it “because”, the rehearsal came first or?

Ellen Bass: I knew I should do something in this poem so that it didn’t sound like I was telling you my sad birth story. And that’s because it allowed me to write the poem. And I modeled it on the poem by Frank Gaspar. I just liked hers “it was for”. And I couldn’t say “it was for” because he already had.

Kevin Young: But “because” is such an expression that people use, you know, for example, why did you do this? Because. In itself, it has its own kind of …

Ellen Bass: It has a kind of propulsion that you expect, you know, because this, then that. And I was really worried about writing this poem, you know, part of my brain and I wrote the poem. And the other part was going, what are you going to say? You know, what will be the “it” which will be the “because it then that”. And I didn’t know. And of course, this is the best place to write a poem. This is the place I am looking for to enter a place where I no longer know and I hope I will discover something. But it was more obvious than in some poems because I was doing it “because” and it’s interesting what you just said really made me think about that, you know, “Why?” Because. “Because there is so much unanswered why in this poem. You know, why this woman with this person is going to go hysterically blind, then fall asleep on her and then she will have to do it. And why is “Has it stayed all these years? I mean, it’s all of these why can’t be answered in the poem. But I don’t think I ever expressed that to myself before you said it.”

Kevin Young: Aren’t poems complicated this way?

Ellen Bass: Yeah! You will always learn more about them from the reader.

Kevin Young: And about yourself too, I find, you know, as you say, that there is a discovery for the poet as well as for the reader or the listener.

Ellen Bass: Many.

Kevin Young: And here for me, it happens both at the end – “I’m lying there with the baby moaning in my arms” – but also in this stanza a few before. “Now love and sorrow would be greater than I imagined.” And in this way that suddenly the speaker entered an acquaintance, I think there is something really powerful in this notion that suddenly there is this future. I think it’s the brilliance of how you defined the poem, who knows what’s going to happen. It is a poem of retrospective and wisdom, but it is also sweet towards this previous self which does not know it.

Ellen Bass: Yes, not when I was writing the poem, but afterwards, when I really looked at the poem, it seemed to me that, yes, maybe my birth story is sadder than some people’s birth stories , but everyone is somehow pushed into this other world when they become parents. And I think it’s its universality.

Kevin Young: And tell me more about how it sort of fits into other of your poems. I think other of your poems are about this older girl. If we can talk about it. But also, as we were talking with the other poem about the kind of visceral experience of life and death, you know, you change the diapers into the most dramatic and scariest thing! Even if you do not know and have not made layers with safety pins. I mean, you know, “duck pins”, big sentence. And you know, the care that the speaker who is surely bewildered and that you transmit to him, but who takes care not to harm this little baby.

Ellen Bass: You know, sometimes people ask you how long it takes you to write a poem. And this poem took me forty years. And I hadn’t worked directly on this poem for forty years, but I had written a million poems on my daughter and early childhood and my ex-husband and all the complications. And almost all of them failed because I didn’t have both the perspective and the job. And somehow, they all got together when I watched “This Is Us” and I thought about this use of the repetition of “because” and the other thing that’s occurred that allowed me was that I had listened to recordings of the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh. And he explained how strange our language is that “high” only makes sense if there is “low”. These dualities are in fact so integrated that you cannot separate them from each other. And it really got on my nerves the way he talked about it. Otherwise, I could not have done anything with this experience. Unless I can get this love and sorrow to be “rooted together like north and south, / above and below”, and I think it was the discovery of the poem.

Kevin Young: It is very subtle, however. You know, I think that’s what’s interesting to me, the best poems have … It’s like soup. You know. And a good cook puts a lot of different things in there that, you know – or where I come from, you say they stepped in, you know, and then it’s a good thing. It must contain a part of the body. Did you think of that in terms of the body here? Because I think there is also a recuperation from this type of tradition that we talk about and think about things that are not always in the poems.

Ellen Bass: Yes. I think when I write, I have no hesitation in putting something in a poem. I think I’m just lucky that way. You know, I never think of myself, oh, I shouldn’t say, you know, my “huge black nipples” or something like that. Or, you know, it doesn’t belong to a poem, whatever it is. And when I thought about talking about this poem with Frank’s poem, they are both so much of the body. And then I just thought they were both so primary.

Kevin Young: But I think what is fascinating here is how poetic you are about the perineum, you know, and about those parts of speech that we don’t even talk about in everyday life. You know, there was, I think, that gap between the everyday, the everyday, let’s say, and the poem, that modern poets tried to make collapse. And I think that is largely the case. But here you also get into things that we don’t always talk about, even in everyday life. And I think that’s what’s really powerful about poetry. And especially right now, I think you hear poets writing about things I have never seen in a poem. I mean, it’s amazing after, you know, millennia.

Ellen Bass: That’s exciting. And I think I had a lot of permission at the start because of all these poets you name. And maybe also because I was on the west coast. And there was a positive and negative side to it. You know, the downside was that I was not as much in contact with other poets and with the inspiration and stimulation of other poets. I was in Santa Cruz, California. And there were poets. But it was not like being in New York. So there was a downside. But I think the result was that I didn’t really get the kind of feedback that I might have gotten, critical feedback. I could do a lot of things as I wanted.

Kevin Young: I want to ask you a very quick question about California which is in the poem. You say, “It was California in the 1970s.” How important was it to locate us?

Ellen Bass: Well, I think natural childbirth in California in the 70s was like a religion. And I wanted to give birth to this baby so badly that I couldn’t even accept that it was important for us to go to the hospital before the baby was born. So it’s part of that. And also, maybe some readers might wonder what is this baked paper bag for? And it was to sterilize the diapers. And the little sleeper that you were going to put on the baby is that you put it in a brown paper bag, you staple it closed and you cook it on low heat in the oven to sterilize it.

Kevin Young: I bet these staples were fun to manage. Hot staples from an oven.

Ellen Bass: Well, they had cooled by that time. No, you cooked it in advance.

Kevin Young: Yes Yes. And you didn’t put the baby in it either. But it’s also a kind of metaphor, I think. You know, baking in the oven is almost a cliché, a bun!

Ellen Bass: A bun, right.

Kevin Young: But also, I think there is something about you that talks about the rituals which I think is important for the poem and also for the memory. And I think, as you said, that the distance of forty years really shows that way the things that, you know, are not exactly how things are always done. And, you know, I think it’s really important for people to understand that there are cultural things around birth and traditions. But at the same time, you get to the kind of primal and that kind of mix, I think, is really the reason why the poem feels so specific and is so much part of you, but also part of that human experience.

Ellen Bass: It is interesting that you talk about time and this distance, because time was also a little difficult to manage in the poem. Because I don’t say things exactly in chronological order, and I had to start by making my husband go hysterically blind because, as you said, you know, this stuff keeps him going. And then I have to go back and forth. When I wrote the poem for the first time, this sentence, “because I’m still there on my hands and my knees”, originally I wrote “because she’s still there on her hands and his knees, “looking really back at that young me and going more than a distance. And then I realized that no, I’m still here.

Kevin Young: It’s a powerful leap. And again, I think it is important that this be adopted. And, you know, if you read, you may not have had this experience. Of course, you haven’t had that exact experience, no matter who you are. And I think we all got a version of “because there were too many people / and then there was nobody. Only.” You know that here is childbirth, but I think that it is about this greater love and pain that is linked in so many experiences. Thank you very much for speaking with us.

Ellen Bass: My pleasure. Thank you very much for inviting me.

Kevin Young: “Because”, by Ellen Bass, as well as “Quahogs” by Frank X. Gaspar, can be found on newyorker.com. Frank X. Gaspar’s latest book is “The Poems of Renata Ferreira”. Bass will release a new collection, “Indigo”, in April.

Outro: You can subscribe to this podcast, Fiction podcast, Writer’s Voice podcast, and Politics and More podcast by searching for The New Yorker in your podcast app. You can hear more poetry read by the authors on newyorker.com and the New Yorker app, available on the App Store or Google Play. The musical theme is “The Corner” by Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, courtesy of Stretch Music and Rope a Dope. The New Yorker Poetry podcast is produced by Michele Moses with the help of Hannah Aizenman.

.

advertisement