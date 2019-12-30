advertisement

C.J. Elleby had 22 points and Isaac Bonton added 16 to help Washington State overcome a first half deficit and win 65-50 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a no-conference game Sunday in Pullman, Wash.

The Golden Lions (1-11) threatened to pull off the upset against Washington State (9-4). They led by four points at one point in the second half.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had no double-goal scorers with Jamil Wilson and Dequan Morris each finishing with eight points. Marquell Carter had eight rebounds in the team.

Jeff Pollard had 11 points and Noah Williams had all eight of his points in the second half for the Cougars.

Elleby had 15 of his team’s 26 points in the first half. He made 5 of 10 shots from the field while his teammates were only 4 of 18.

Pine Bluff had scored balanced on the way to its lead at 28-26. Five players had at least four points, led by Morris’ eight points. The Golden Lions made 50 percent of their shots and outscored the Cougars 21-13 in the first half.

They outscored Washington State 18-6 in the paint in the first half, but went without a result thereafter. They made only 28 percent of their shots after halftime, including only three shots made within the three-point line.

An 11-run gave the Cougars ahead 44-37 with 11:45 remaining in regulation. Pine Bluff had just one field goal in a 5:04 stretch until Kshun Stokes made a 3-goal with 11:10 left to cut the lead to 44-40.

After Stokes made one more hit, Williams and Elleby each had two baskets to increase the Cougars’ lead to 53-42 with 6:59 left. Williams also had a steal, block shot and assist on that key stretch.

Two 3-pointers in consecutive possessions by Jordan McNair and Terrance Banyard cut the lead to 53-48 with 5:34 left.

Washington State responded with Bonton making two free throws and a 3-pointer and Williams returning a jumper to give the Cougars a 60-48 lead with 2:37 left.

