Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” died on Tuesday in a Manhattan hospital, according to the Washington Post. She was 52 years old.

Wurtzel announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and had a double mastectomy, but the cancer eventually metastasized to her brain.

Her husband, Jim Freed, told the post that the cause of death was “complications from leptomeningeal diseases that occur when cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid.”

In 1994, at the age of 26, Wurtzel was recognized worldwide for her groundbreaking memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America”.

The book, which reconciled their fight against depression as a student and their eventual treatment with the drug Prozac, inspired a generation of young people to deal with their own mental health problems.

The bestseller was later adapted into the 2001 film “Prozac Nation” with Christina Ricci.

