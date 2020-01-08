advertisement

After a press conference by Meghan McCain at ABC’s appearance in “The View,” Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist.

Warren’s original statement called him a “murderer” and subsequently referred to his murder as “murder”.

McCain said Soleimani was “a man who is apparently responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops,” so she “didn’t understand the flip-flop.”

She asked Warren – who served in the Senate with her father, who was a prisoner of war – to explain “why it was so difficult to call him a ‘terrorist’. “

Warren said there was no “change” between their two public assessments, adding that “they are true.” Warren said that the question should be, “What is the answer the President of the United States should give and what should advance the interests of the United States?”

Since Soleimani’s death, concerns about Iranian retaliation or further destabilization of the Middle East have led to conflicts between politicians and experts that either praise or condemn Trump’s election.

“Is he a terrorist?” Asked McCain

After some back and forth, Warren said, “Of course he is.”

