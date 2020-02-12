advertisement

Pedestrians died in a car accident in Elizabeth Vale at Christmas

Police will knock at least 150 owners of silver or gray 2002-2005 Mazda 6 sedans on the door to a fatal crash at Elizabeth Vale on Christmas Day.

A 23-year-old pedestrian from Davoren Park was hit by a car on John Rice Rice Ave at 7:30 p.m. He died in the hospital the following day.

A white Mitsubishi Lancer was towed from the scene for investigation and the police spoke to the driver as part of her investigation.

Major crash investigators have identified a Mazda 6 sedan that was nearby at the time of the collision, and the police believe that the driver and any inmates can assist the investigation.

media_cameraPolice released this footage of a car that was involved in a fatal accident.

Sergeant Sheldon Lovell said the car was most likely damaged.

“We know with certainty that the person was hit with at least one (car) and determine the involvement of the second vehicle,” said Sgt Lovell.

Originally published as a police car in connection with the fatal accident on Christmas Day

