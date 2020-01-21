advertisement

A parent-led committee at Elgin Park Secondary is stepping up fundraising efforts for this year’s dry graders’ holidays.

The group currently has two major moving initiatives – a Dine Out ine on the peninsula ‘Coupon’ and a Parents’ Night planned for February.

The Dine Out book – which was conceived as a better, more entertaining alternative than just looking for local businesses to donate, organizers say – features 40 unique offers from restaurants, cafés, drinks and bakeries across South Surrey and White Rock.

A first set of 500 Dine Out books were released shortly before Christmas, with about half being sold to those within the school community, and the remaining ones available to the public.

Elgin Park’s mid-range effort is not the only recipient of coupon book sales, too. Partial income will also benefit local food banks.

Offers on the books are valid until August 31, 2020 and can be purchased from the school office or via email elgindrygrad2020@gmail.com

A second fundraiser, called Parenting, is also planned at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 (2643 128 St.) on February 8th.

The evening includes dance, live music from the classic rock band, Rear View Mirror, silent auction, 50/50 draw, beers and wine racks and more.

Doors open at 7pm. For tickets or information, email the organizers to the same Gmail address listed above.

