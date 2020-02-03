advertisement

The deal comes after “Mayans M.C.” Co-creator Kurt Sutter was released from the show in 2019.

Elgin James speaks at the Mayans M.C. panel during the TCA 2019 Summer Press Tour.

Frank Micelotta / FX / Bildgruppe / Shutterstock

Elgin James, co-founder of Mayans M.C., has signed a multi-year contract with Fox 21 Television Studios to develop, write and stage projects for television and streaming services.

“I am deeply grateful for the endless support that Dana Walden has given me from the start, and the trust that Bert Salke, Craig Hunegs, Jane Frances and everyone else in Fox 21 and Disney has shown continues to be evident,” said James in a statement. “You shot me a few years ago and have been fighting tirelessly since then. I am honored and excited to be able to call Fox 21 Television Studios at home and continue this journey with these incredibly protective and creative partners. “

The terms of the contract have not been announced. James previously worked on and directed the films “Lowriders” and “Little Birds”. Amazon Prime Video announced that last month James would work with Stephen Merchant (“The Office”) to produce “The Offenders,” a six-episode thriller. James will also be the showrunner for the upcoming “Mayans M.C.” – Season 3 act.

“In the last two seasons of” Mayans M.C. “We got to know and love Elgin,” said Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios, in a statement. “He has an incredibly fresh and modern vision and is a great leader. We love the Mayan ride and look forward to seeing what he can do in the future. “

James was previously active in Boston’s hardcore punk music scene and co-founded a street gang in the late 1980s. James left the gang in 2007 and became a fellow in the Sundance Screenwriters Lab a year later. “Little Birds” was loosely based on James’ life.

The James Fox 21 Television Studios pact came a week after the studio signed an overall contract with Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) who will work with Matthew McConaughey on a new one-hour drama series for FX.

James’ overall agreement was announced a few months after the dismissal of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off of Kurt Sutter, co-founder of Mayans M.C. Sutter was allegedly released after several complaints about his behavior on the set were raised. Sutter later claimed that he had been released because he was in the second season of “Mayans M.C.” wrote a joke about Disney (owned by FX and Fox 21 Television Studios).

