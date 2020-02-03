advertisement

Elgin James, co-founder of FX ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spin-off ‘Mayans MC’, has signed a multi-year contract with Fox 21 Television Studios.

As part of the pact, James will work on developing, writing and directing TV and streaming projects for the studio. James is now the only showrunner in the upcoming third season of “Mayans MC”, after Kurt Sutter’s dismissal.

“I am deeply grateful for the endless support that Dana Walden has given me from the start, and the trust that Bert Salke, Craig Hunegs, Jane Frances and everyone else in Fox 21 and Disney has shown continues to be evident,” said James in a statement. “You shot me a few years ago and have been fighting tirelessly since then. I am honored and excited to be able to call Fox 21 Television Studios at home and continue this journey with these incredibly protective and creative partners. “

“We got to know and love Elgin in the last two seasons of Mayans MC,” added Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios. “He has an incredibly fresh and modern vision and is a great leader. We love the Mayan ride and look forward to seeing what he can do in the future. “

James took on daily responsibility for the “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off for season two and became a solo showrunner last year after Sutter was released after several clashes with Disney executives.

In addition to “Mayans MC”, his debut film “Little Birds” with Juno Temple and Leslie Mann can be mentioned, who acted as author and director and for which he received a nomination for the Grand Jury award at the Sundance Film Festival. He also co-wrote the screenplay for “Lowriders” for Imagine Entertainment and Universal Pictures, which was released in cinemas in 2017.

