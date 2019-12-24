advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Your “elf on the shelf” at home is probably dressed in his red pajamas, but the elf at the Wilkes-Barre fire department can sometimes be found in uniform.

“Petey is fully equipped with bunk beds. He even has a belt to save a rope and wear his hat,” said fireman Wilkes-Barre, Jeremy Cook. “Air package and face piece, an ax, access to a fire extinguisher, fire hydrants and hoses. Last year he even had some friends with him.

Jeremy Cook says that firefighters at East Ross Street headquarters use Petey to get in touch with people online.

“We get a lot of laughter online. People like to see Petey’s adventures in the fire station and the problems he faces. “

Petey is not only here during the holiday season to see which firefighters in Wilkes-Barre were naughty or nice. He is also here to promote safety.

“With Petey, it offers us another tool to get to the children so they understand the importance of what we do and how they can protect themselves,” says Wilkes-Barre Fire Capt. Francis Evanko.

On the Wilkes-Barre City Firefighters Local 104 Facebook page, Petey talks about safe kitchen habits, Christmas tree lighting tips and equipment maintenance.

“For us to use it to reinforce some of our messages, it helps us and the community,” Capt. Evanko.

Some firefighters say they want Petey to stay around all year to spread the safety messages. Unfortunately, he has other obligations

“He’s leaving today. In fact, today was Petey’s last day. He must fly back to the North Pole to report on all the good firefighters to Santa or the bad, “Cooke said.

