An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car on a street in Derby.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. today at Boulton Lane.

Neighboring schools where the incident occurred include the Merrill Academy, the Landau Forte Academy Moorhead and the Wyndham Primary Academy.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “We have been called to report a collision between an 11 year old boy and a Peugeot 308.

“The boy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and suffered minor injuries.”

