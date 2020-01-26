advertisement

It’s hard to know what zoo and circus animals think about their lives, but it’s certainly reasonable to assume that some of them prefer to live somewhere else. Circus staff in Ekaterinburg, Russia, now no longer have to guess whether their spicy elephants Karla and Ranni are happy in their home because they have just proven that they are absolutely not.

As AP reports, the two elephants recently took a break for freedom, escaped the borders of their circus enclosure during a transfer, and took to the streets of the Russian city. Running a few elephants loose in busy streets may sound dangerous, but all Karla and Ranni really wanted to do was play in the snow.

Once the couple escaped, they were apparently “inadmissible” in attempts to bring them back, and they just did their own thing for a while when the locals came up with a plan to wring them.

The elephants apparently belong to a circus group from Italy who had been in Russia during a holiday for a performance. During the departure the elephants were taken to a truck for their departing journey, the animals saw the opportunity to run free, even if only for a short time.

The elephants were eventually arrested after the staff could have hooked a rope around their front legs. Even with the rope in place, it was reportedly costing a dozen people to move every elephant in the right direction. The elephants were unharmed, but were probably a little disappointed that they didn’t have a little more time to play in the snow.

Image source: Russell Millner / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

