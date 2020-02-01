advertisement

In the third season of The Masked Singer after the Super Bowl, we learned a few things about some of the crazy masks. Take, for example, the fact that there is a banana, a robot, a mouse, a female monster (Miss Monster) and then a larger field of participants than we have ever seen before.

Not so long ago, we had the opportunity to learn about a white tiger that will make its debut this season. Now we are adding two more new masks to the mix!

Let’s start with the elephant mask, mainly because this is one of the cooler creations we saw on this show last year. The design has something that feels like an elephant, but stylistically there is something else here too. Is the costume itself an indication that this is a kind of EDM musician? Maybe, but we’re also wondering if this is just a way to look inside.

Now we have the Night Angel mask, which we will continue to develop, and we simply call it the Nightmare Fuel Mask. This is actually a bit scary, as if it were someone who visits you in your dreams and robs a lot of your heart and soul. Hey, if The Masked Singer wanted to be a little bit more scary, we totally think they get what they want here!

Ultimately, the number 1 we want more than anything else at The Masked Singer is just a real sense of mystery. One of the biggest shortcomings of this show over the years is that there is often not so much mystery. They tend to learn about a third of everyone’s identity, at least when you try to read only some of the singers online.

