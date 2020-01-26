advertisement

Do you ever feel like shit?

Well, while we humans may feel it figuratively (unless you’re really, really unlucky), this little elephant knows exactly what it literally feels like.

A wildlife photographer taking pictures in Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe was able to capture the moment an adult elephant was shit on his baby’s head. Instead of an unfortunate – and somehow funny – accident, the strange dumping dilemma seems to offer more than it initially seems.

It turns out that elephants are quite adept at curling you up on their children’s noggin because it actually helps the little ones somehow.

50-year-old photographer Jens Cullmann said:

What I’ve heard is that when the baby gets rubbish, it strengthens the baby’s immune system and maybe also forms a bond with the mother.

I have photos of the calf looking at me and then it gets up and the mother turns and the calf follows her and then she drops her crap on him.

The photos were exciting for me, I have to admit. Friends and family I showed them that they are funny.

Everyone was just “wow wow wow”.

Since we cannot simply enjoy this highly amusing, if somewhat unsanitary, moment, photographer Jens added that the mother elephant had “very thin” other animals due to a bad dry season in Zimbabwe Park, in which reports that many elephants died suffered.

According to Jens, mother and calf would go looking for food all day.

It was very dry this year in Mana Pools and many animals suffered from it.

The mother was also a very thin elephant. Many elephants and baby elephants died from the drought.

I saw this little cute baby elephant and stopped the car and walked a little towards her and took the picture.

They ate. It was the end of the dry season and they really have to walk through the park all day looking for what they can get.

I followed them because I like these two elephants. I got these cute shots of the calf next to the mother’s big foot.

Let’s hope the elephants find something to eat soon so we can see more pictures like this.

