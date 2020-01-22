advertisement

TORONTO – Ontario elementary school teachers say they will conduct their rotating strikes for a second week.

A strike Monday by the Ontario Primary Teachers Federation will strike Simcoe, Waterloo, Keewatin-Patricia and Penetanguishene Protestant Separate school boards.

Today elementary school teachers are on strike on the boards of the Thames, Rainbow and Rainy River schools.

Union President Sam Hammond says government negotiators have not responded to ETFO proposals for support for students with special needs or addressing violence in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has framed compensation as the key point in negotiations with all major teacher unions, but Hammond says this has hardly been discussed at the negotiating table.

All four of Ontario’s top teacher unions are getting involved in some form of work action during a controversial round of contract talks, as key issues include larger classroom sizes and online compulsory courses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

