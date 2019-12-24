advertisement

24 December 2019

The travelogue of my trip from the Appalachians to Florida was very different from my three-day trip up. I drove a 2015 BMW i3 REX again with a 71 km electric range. During the three-day trip to the Appalachians, I avoided no gas at all, I did my best to find and use Level 2 chargers between fast chargers. That is, until the last half hour to the mountain hut.

Thank you, Electrify America, for the reliable fast charging

I decided that I would do the journey back in a different style – and see if I could shorten the duration of the journey. I considered using shorter routes and highways, something I didn’t focus on during the driveway, but on charging as much as possible.

I also decided to avoid anything but the fast chargers. I didn’t use Level 2 chargers on the way home until my very last Florida load blocks from my house to breathe new life into an empty battery. Instead, I went from Electrify America fast charger to fast charger with a little gas from the REx (range extender) to save time. I was able to achieve exactly that in Tampa, except for one fast load at a BMW distribution center that prevented me from using gas between two Electrify America Fast Charges.

Sometimes I didn’t dive into gas at all by driving conservatively on the highway in the slow lane. I never had to use more than $ 1.00 to $ 1.50 gas between the charging stops.

Seriously needed: Autopilot, for everyone

The back roads were much safer, although longer. On the way up I didn’t experience much stress while driving. The way back (no side roads) – what a different America I have experienced. By the time I arrived at my destination, I was sure that I survived death 3 times a few seconds on the busy highways.

Too many areas reminded me of how incredibly dangerous driving is. I was forced to drive fairly quickly or be eaten by the semi-trucks around me. Then I dove into the gas a bit.

The irony of denying climate change is on highways – mostly if you listen to debates.

I remember that in the original conversation about energy crisis in the 1970s, driving speeds were reduced to save energy. I remember my father, a conservative Republican who drove a conservative 55 km / h. What happened? Now they are 10 to 20 miles faster. Why? So that we can damage the planet as quickly as possible?

I listened to the last democratic presidential debates on the last night of my trip, with all the politicians talking about climate change, climate crisis. Many told about plans for a larger EV infrastructure. But in the wild with the scent of gas all around, no one seems to care. They drove en masse 10 to 20 mph over the speed limit on the highways and burned fossil fuels as quickly as possible. I could not keep the load by occasionally just driving the speed limit, unless I wanted to be hit from behind. I had to drive faster.

What I did realize was that we are a country that needs Autopilot seriously – for everyone. Around the larger cities with many traffic lanes that flowed strongly, it was not only impossible to maintain a lower speed, but it was also impossible to drive the speed limit. Drivers seemed literally insane to me and took risks that were stupid for slightly more speed. All lanes, which drove at least 5 km / h (often quite a bit more) over the speed limit, continuously flowed hard and full.

I want to remind everyone that motorcycle crashes caused the death of 4,074 children in 2016. That is more than 80 children per state. “Motorcycle accidents were the leading cause of death for children and adolescents, representing 20% ​​of all deaths; injuries from firearms were the second leading cause of death, responsible for 15% of deaths. “That does not include hospitalization or deaths from air pollution.

Three times a driver almost hit me. Once a driver literally approached me from the other lane, with a semi on the other side of me. He caught himself right before he hit me and I stayed alive. It is as if people see the distance as a goal for themselves and do not see or stay on the road, and do not drive legally in terms of speed limits. I realized by cutting off my three-day journey from the meandering off-the-beaten-track roads to the highway that I experienced the manic side of America, the worst part of car culture – addiction to urgency (in the wrong direction), speed up. The roads between the cities were naturally more empty and safer. I felt that I was saving the range, using cruise control and using a lower speed.

All in all I made the trip in 2 days, not bad for this length of a ride, which is advisable to break out with a night in between.

Electric cars offer a number of notable safety benefits over other cars. The three safest cars tested by NHTSA, according to detailed scores that are not published, are the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X. The extra large crease zones, the excellent safety sensors and software, and the strong quality of Tesla designing goes a long way in helping to create safer transport for their drivers and passengers. Other electric cars also benefit from some of these functions – to some extent or another -. Accident statistics and insurance claims support the NHTSA safety classifications.

The high tone of my trip once out of the mountains that I love was finding a friendly Yerba Mate EV driver at an Electrify America charging station. Shout out to Yerba Mate for not only delivering great tea to many consumers, but also for delivering with the emission-free delivery vehicles, the Chevy Bolt EV in this case.

About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, AP recognized and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









