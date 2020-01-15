advertisement

Cars

January 15, 2020 Cynthia Shahan

advertisement

I absolutely appreciate the network of charging stations that Electrify America offers. I used the network almost exclusively in a 4-state drive with a short-distance electric vehicle (EV). I drove the 2015 BMW i3 from the charging station of Electrify America to the charging station from deep in Florida to the Appalachians and then back. I had some problems, some minor delays, but I never had to leave a group of stations without costs. Nevertheless, I think that my suggestions should be taken seriously.

Today in Florida, near Naples, it was 86 degrees. Yes, that is winter in Florida now. The sun, the sun, the sun that doesn’t stop … also makes it impossible to read any screen on a charger. However, it is not just a problem in Florida. This issue of Electrify America also applied in Georgia and South Carolina. Those beautiful wide screens in front of those beautiful chargers are beautifully lit in the middle of the night. Try to see them in the sun. It is almost impossible to see anything.

People wear a hat, shield the light, but still no visible screen beyond a small close-up image that lets you know that underneath it is what appears to be a blank screen. You stand and press buttons, but it doesn’t help.

If the app on my phone works well, as sometimes, the problem of seeing the screen is not such a problem. Sometimes the app, connection or station is not quite right – technology has its own moods. If there is a problem with the app, which happens occasionally, you can still reliably charge with a little more time tagged in your trip by calling technical support. The stations have telephone numbers and customer service at Electrify America is good. They respond quickly and are always friendly, intelligent and quite helpful. But when you call to report it, they ask you to look at the screen and the point is that it is impossible to see.

All investments in these stations – which are high-tech and have an impressive loading speed – are impressive. They charge your EV fairly quickly. As Electrify America grows, it appears to offer similar convenience to the Tesla Supercharging network. It is even nice for Tesla owners to have both. For the rest of us it is essential.

The problems are problems with the app that pop up from time to time, and light. Chargers that are in bright sunlight must have covers. I’m sure it’s more investment to cover them, but it’s a big deal. My suggestion is to treat them all as quickly as possible, otherwise the frustration will continue to increase while using the stations, which can damage the brand acceptance and reputation.

The most obvious economic and ecological choice is to cover them with solar panels.

Below is an example of what is needed. It’s a nice look at my EV charging in Asheville, North Carolina. It is not an Electrify America station.

I will write another suggestion in a future article. For now I want to thank again for Electrify America, whose expansion is greatly appreciated (even if the dish is ordered). The powerful DC fast chargers that Electrify America had installed on my chosen route (chosen for Electrify America) were invariably in Walmart stores during my travels. I know that they are also found in some larger shopping centers, which is appreciated. However, I actually got used to finding them in Walmart parking lots, so it became easier and more routine. No dead ends for frozen, decommissioned or locked chargers.

A recent press release from Electrify America indicates that around 40 EV charging stations with a total of 140 EV chargers will be available by the end of 2020 for use at selected locations of the Bank of America in California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Washington, Virginia and Massachusetts. Again, these are presumably easy to find and open and make EV life so much easier.

“With an electric vehicle that can handle a load of 350 kW, EV drivers can add up to 20 km range per minute thanks to the ultra-fast charger technology from Electrify America.” The charging speed and reliability of Electrify America are impressive. Only a few adjustments are needed to make the EV experience much better.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, AP recognized and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside of this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









advertisement