News analysis

WASHINGTON – Former Pentagon politician for Asia sees recent elections in Taiwan in the context of the security interests of Taiwan and the United States.

Randall Schriver, former US Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, spoke on January 16 at Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs about “Beyond the Ballot: Taiwan’s Elections and their Impact on US Policy”.

President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected in the elections in Taiwan on January 11. The turnout was 74.9 percent, the highest level in twelve years. Tsai’s 57.1 percent of the vote was the highest vote for a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in a presidential election.

Tsai, after the defeat in the Taiwan local elections in 2018, characterized the ongoing protests in Hong Kong as a way of what could happen to Taiwan if it accepted Beijing’s “one country, two systems” formula.

However, the example of Taiwan is very different from the solution that Beijing would have.

As Schriver noted, Taiwan is “a young democracy.”

“Democracy is not an end point, but an experiment that sends important messages to the region.”

The People’s Republic of China is one of the most important regional destinations. “People in China are careful. There are certainly people who wonder why they do not have the same rights. It could happen one day and we hope so in China. “You would have been inspired by Taiwan,” added Schriver.

Schriver’s assumption is that this choice will not change China’s “trajectory or tactics against Taiwan”.

“They show no signs that they have a broad toolkit or are very nuanced. Removing Taiwanese diplomatic allies and sailing through the Taiwan Strait seems to be Beijing’s level of persuasion,” he said.

Schriver knows the President of Taiwan “pretty well; It is pragmatic and speaks of a constitutional environment. “Not surprisingly, Beijing is not open to what it says.”

American and Taiwanese commitment to the region

On the American side, the U.S. defense strategy for 2018 is committed to a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” also known as the FOIP. FOIP is “not an anti-China policy and is not aimed at a country,” said Schriver.

The Department of Defense document explains the concept. “We will strengthen our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific to create a networked security architecture that is able to ward off aggression, ensure stability and ensure free access to common domains,” it said.

FOIP is based on lasting, almost universal principles, said Schriver. Therefore, the United States is opposed to China in matters of sovereignty, international law, and norms. However, Taiwan is a partner in these concepts, Schriver continued.

“There is an urgent need to take care of their defense needs,” Schriver said of Taiwan. “We are looking for Taiwan to maintain its status and manage its real independence.”

To this end, Schriver refers to Admiral Lee His-ming, Taiwan’s chief of staff. In 2017, Lee “tacitly proposed a revolutionary new approach to Taiwan’s defense, called the overall defense concept.” Drew Thompson writes in War on the Rocks that it uses an asymmetric defense strategy that maximizes its defense benefits while targeting an invading force when it is at its weakest.

The concept “makes a lot of sense,” said Shriver. It contains capabilities that would protect Taiwan from an amphibious assault.

Taiwan is moving in that direction and the United States is doing something to support it. But, Schriver said, “we need Taiwan to have a sense of urgency and to make investments.”

Schriver noted that the United States “is trying to increase itself,” said Schriver, referring to planned improvements in US Army and Navy capabilities in Indo-Pacific command.

Although “Taiwan is a very, very tough target and there are 80 miles of water between it and mainland China,” there is still a lot of pessimism about Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.

Partnering, networking and arms sales

There are other ways Taiwan can become a partner, Schriver noted.

“Promoting a networked region is recognition of the multilateral security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. To be able to deal effectively with them, partners must be networked. “

The United States believes Taiwan has more to do in this area, Schriver suggested.

“Taiwan remains the main driver of PLA modernization, the main problem is Taiwan, and Taiwan is the most likely area of ​​crisis,” said Schriver.

Of course, the United States wants both sides to treat each other peacefully.

Meanwhile, however, Schriver noted that “our arms sales have been shown to promote and improve cross-strait relations.”

He cited the Bush administration’s massive arms sales package to Taiwan in April 2001, which originally cost $ 18 billion. Taiwan and China joined the World Trade Organization.

“We saw how China changed some facts locally. They have finished land reclamation and militarized, ”he said, referring to Beijing’s island robbery in the South China Sea.

Schriver said he was personally in favor of the United States ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). However, it is unlikely that the Senate will respond, he added.

The irony is that “China ratified it and does not honor it while the United States signed it, did not ratify it, but honored it,” the former Pentagon official said.

“We want Taiwan to remain free and open,” said Schriver. “We do FONOPS (freedom of navigation) and joint exercises, but it has to be an ongoing effort because all the gaps will be closed and China will fill the gap.”

“We have to keep an eye on the South China Sea,” he said.

