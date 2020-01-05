advertisement

TAIPEI – A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for security over the past few months fear an opposition victory in island elections this week will put them at risk and put them at risk. force them to leave.

Mostly young men and women who came to Taiwan after taking part in increasingly violent protests in support of democracy in Hong Kong have no legal way to gain permanent asylum, but President Tsai Ing-wen’s widely sympathetic government has allowing about 60 of them to temporarily extend their stay.

Some of those protesters fear that support will fade if the January 11 election is won by Han Kuo-yu, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party, which favors close ties with China.

“If Han Kuo-yu gets elected, I will buy a flight ticket and leave for another country immediately,” a protester in his early 30s who asked to be identified only after Jero told Reuters.

Jero said he flew to Taiwan on a tourist visa the day after he participated in the attack on the Hong Kong Legislative Council on July 1 for fear of being accused of rebellion, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

He now lives in a small studio in Taipei funded by a network of local activists supporting the protesters.

The Hong Kong issue has played a major role in Taiwan’s election campaign. Tsai has vowed to defend the island’s sovereignty and has rejected China’s suggestion of a “one country, two systems” political formula, saying it has failed in Hong Kong.

Han, who says he wants to forge ties with Beijing and met with tangled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and senior Chinese officials last year, has accused Tsai of using Hong Kong protests to wipe out China’s fears of electoral gain.

Both Tsai and Han have voiced support for Hong Kong protesters. But the prospect of a Han presidency is more worrying for protesters.

“People in Hong Kong are fighting against the Chinese Communist Party, but how can we convince ourselves that Kuomintang is also against the Communist Party?” Said one protester named Roger, whose tourist visa has been extended twice since his arrival. in Taiwan in July.

Jacob Lin, a Taipei-based lawyer who is part of a team that has been providing legal aid to protesters seeking residence in Taiwan since mid-summer, said many protesters are concerned about a change in political control.

“If the ruling party is replaced, the treatment for the protesters could be quite different,” he said, referring to Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Responding to protesters’ concerns over Han’s victory, Han’s spokeswoman Anne Wang called on Hong Kong protesters not to be used by the DPP for electoral gain.

“I hope they have a real understanding of Mr Han’s insistence on the value of democracy and freedom,” she said. “He is only against provocation, conflict and war, but he is in full support of Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom.”

The Hong Kong Security Bureau told Reuters in a statement that those accused of violating the law in the city will have an open and fair trial, and any charges of politically motivated prosecution are “unfounded”.

“UMBRELLA PROTECTION”

The Taiwanese government has helped close to 60 protesters who have been seeking refuge on the island for “political” reasons since the protests began about six months ago, Reuters told a senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the case, said Taiwan has offered “assistance on an individual basis” to protesters, discretely allowing them to extend tourist visas several times or facilitating applications for student or student visas. work.

The Taiwanese government will not deport those who had made it there, the official said.

“If we do not help Hong Kong when they are in trouble, who will help Taiwan when we have problems?” He said.

Taiwan’s Land Councils said in a statement that it “will handle individual cases properly” in accordance with existing laws, without elaborating.

Tired of waiting around, some are taking direct action to help protesters resume their lives in Taiwan.

Hong Kong-based rights lawyer Daniel Wong is leading an initiative to set up at least 10 companies from a laundry service at a restaurant in Taiwan to give protesters much-needed residency through work visas.

Wong said the plan, dubbed the “Project Protective Umbrella”, will be funded by a group of anonymous supporters in Taiwan and Hong Kong, many of whom are lawyers, doctors and other professionals.

“We will help our children,” he said. “People in Hong Kong are not refugees.”

Huang Chun-sheng, a pastor at a Taipei Presbyterian Church that has received more than 100 protesters, said he will set up a foundation for Hong Kongers in Taiwan to coordinate fundraising for those in need of shelters.

He said some of those protesters had returned from Hong Kong with the conviction that they would not be charged there.

Shopping for daily necessities in Taipei, a protester in her 20s who identified herself as Tiffany looked cautious in the upcoming vote and urged the Taiwanese to vote Tsai, who says she can defend the island’s freedoms.

“I hope to study and get a job in Taiwan,” she said. “I hope Taiwanese can have the vote in their hands.” (Reporting by Felice Wu and Yimou Lee in Taipei Additional reporting by James Pomfret in Hong Kong Editing by Bill Rigby)

